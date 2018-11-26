Diario Público
Twitter brinda con Caballero Abel Caballero tiene muchas o pocas luces: el relaxing cup of happy Christmas del lisérgico alcalde de Vigo

El acalde de Vigo, Abel Caballero, inaugura la iluminación navideña, envidia de Nueva York y Kuala Lumpur.
Una luz cegadora, un disparo de nieve y un desconcertante discurso de Abel Caballero. No es el primero ni será el último, aunque con cada uno de ellos el alcalde de Vigo se hace la competencia a sí mismo. En Galicia, el regidor socialista populista no tiene rival, como refleja este vídeo viralizado por Luís Pardo.

Hace un tiempo, advirtió a los vigueses de que fuesen haciéndose con unas gafas de soldador para que no fundiesen sus retinas con la iluminación navideña, envidia de Nueva York y otros poblachones metropolitanos.

Ojo a la enumeración de árboles, bolas (¡de doce metros de diámetro1), rótulos, guirnaldas, leds (¡nueve millones!) y demás parafernalia navideña.

Ahora, durante la inaguración del lucerío, Caballero no sólo se ha dirigido a sus súbditos, sino también a los angloparlantes vigueses y de medio mundo. Mejor vean el vídeo y agudicen el oído, porque nosotros no hemos entendido nada.

Ya se lo había advertido a los alcaldes de varias metrópolis (Londres, Tokio, París, Berlín y Nueva York) y de un par de aldeítas (Madrid y Barcelona). "¡Esto es el no va vas!", decía el, ojo, exministro. "¡Que se preparen!".

Toda precaución de los alcaldes de las principales ciudades a uno y otro lado del charco ha sido poca…

¿Galicia bilingüe? Gracias al alcalde vigués y su relaxing cup of happy Christmas, ¡Galicia trilingüe!

Y ahora... ¡a por Pekín, Abel!

