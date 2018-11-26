Una luz cegadora, un disparo de nieve y un desconcertante discurso de Abel Caballero. No es el primero ni será el último, aunque con cada uno de ellos el alcalde de Vigo se hace la competencia a sí mismo. En Galicia, el regidor socialista populista no tiene rival, como refleja este vídeo viralizado por Luís Pardo.
De Abel Caballero para el mundo... pic.twitter.com/XM1b9uA6AJ
— Luís Pardo (@luipardo) 25 de noviembre de 2018
Hace un tiempo, advirtió a los vigueses de que fuesen haciéndose con unas gafas de soldador para que no fundiesen sus retinas con la iluminación navideña, envidia de Nueva York y otros poblachones metropolitanos.
Ya queda menos...#Vigo #Nadal #Luces #Navidad #Navideñas #CiegosTodos pic.twitter.com/O76biE4lUG
— DinoSeto (@DinoSetoVigo) 12 de noviembre de 2018
Ojo a la enumeración de árboles, bolas (¡de doce metros de diámetro1), rótulos, guirnaldas, leds (¡nueve millones!) y demás parafernalia navideña.
‘En luces de Navidad, y en tantas y tantas cosas, somos los mejores del mundo’’ (Abel Caballero. Alcalde de Vigo. Emperador de la Ciudad Olívica. Y tantas y tantas cosas más) pic.twitter.com/kgPi8r5DeG
— Gabriela (@gamalfer) 13 de septiembre de 2018
Ahora, durante la inaguración del lucerío, Caballero no sólo se ha dirigido a sus súbditos, sino también a los angloparlantes vigueses y de medio mundo. Mejor vean el vídeo y agudicen el oído, porque nosotros no hemos entendido nada.
Qué raro suena a veces el gallego que hablan en Vigo. pic.twitter.com/mv9Q2gAmSM
— Manuel de Lorenzo (@manu_delorenzo) 25 de noviembre de 2018
Ya se lo había advertido a los alcaldes de varias metrópolis (Londres, Tokio, París, Berlín y Nueva York) y de un par de aldeítas (Madrid y Barcelona). "¡Esto es el no va vas!", decía el, ojo, exministro. "¡Que se preparen!".
Esto se nos está yendo de las manos....https://t.co/hLWdMYwLIN
— ????????????_???????????????? (@ARTOYOS) 20 de noviembre de 2018
Toda precaución de los alcaldes de las principales ciudades a uno y otro lado del charco ha sido poca…
agora falta que o alcalde de liverpool responda a don Abel cunha canción de A roda
— patriciocaamañocasal (@patriciodefonte) 25 de noviembre de 2018
Se rumorea que el alcalde de New York ya se ha comprado unas Ray-Ban...#Vigo #Luces #Navidad #Nadal #encendido #navideño pic.twitter.com/DIUkgHiEwH
— DinoSeto (@DinoSetoVigo) 23 de noviembre de 2018
¿Galicia bilingüe? Gracias al alcalde vigués y su relaxing cup of happy Christmas, ¡Galicia trilingüe!
Relaxing Christmas in Príncipe street ????????♂️ https://t.co/BHnnpQuhPh
— Diego Espiño (@EspinhoDiego) 25 de noviembre de 2018
A can de mor an de peich... https://t.co/vQJMinMC7z
— Fran Hermida (@FranHermida1) 25 de noviembre de 2018
La culpa de todo la tiene YokoOno https://t.co/pelYTeNEqe
— JesúsGallego (@JGALLEGOonfire) 25 de noviembre de 2018
Y ahora... ¡a por Pekín, Abel!
