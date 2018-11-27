El vídeo del youtuber Fortfast confrontando a los políticos con las preguntas de los tuiteros

“¿Qué le parece que Rivera bloquee a usuarios en Twitter?”; “¿Por qué los partidos supuestamente de izquierdas no muestran preocupación ante el crecimiento de la extrema derecha?”; “¿Cómo es posible que en el año 2018 permitamos que se exalte el fascismo por las calles?”… Son algunas de las preguntas que el youtuber Fortfast ha trasladado a diferentes políticos a las puertas del Congreso de los Diputados en un vídeo publicado este martes.
Fortfast, uno de los youtubers más populares en España, con más de un millón de suscriptores, habla en su vídeo con políticos como Pablo Iglesias, María González Veracruz, Juan Carlos Girauta o Gabriel Rufián. Les traslada preguntas que le han aportado sus seguidores en Twitter.
En el vídeo, los que se han prestado a participar, responden a cuestiones como el fasciscmo, la monarquía o el cambio climático.
