Ciudadanos, ¿detrás de chats para fabricar y difundir contenidos contra sus rivales políticos?

Ciudadanos utilizó chats para fabricar y difundir contenidos contra sus rivales políticos, según un artículo publicado este viernes por El Independiente.
La información asegura que los principales responsables digitales del partido de Albert Rivera figuran como impulsores de media docena de grupos de mensajería o chats, a los que ese medio ha tenido acceso, que serían utilizados para impulsar campañas políticas en las redes sociales o para desactivar informaciones negativas que pudieran perjudicar al partido. Uno de esos chats se llama “Comando Prim” y en él participarían, entre otros, el máximo responsable de la estrategia digital de Ciudadanos junto a otros responsables de comunicación y cargos remunerados del partido, siempre según las informaciones de este medio.
Entre las acciones que habrían sido impulsadas por esos grupos estaría la fabricación de “citas falsas para generar confusión entre los electores de cada partido con imágenes que a priori parecen ciertas” y “disfrazar” canales controlados por ellos como si fueran de activistas.
.@CiudadanosCs llamó a contraatacar a @MalditoBulo sobre uno de los temas centrales en el debate pre electoral: el adoctrinamiento en las aulas de Cataluña. Así funciona el "Comando Prim" ???? https://t.co/49XK9946TS pic.twitter.com/7hQq8Y0qtC
— El Independiente (@indpcom) 30 de noviembre de 2018
El artículo también habla de un caso en que “dentro de la campaña catalana, la cúpula comunicativa de Ciudadanos llama a contraatacar al medio Maldito Bulo” sobre el tema del adoctrinamiento en las escuela, uno de los asuntos que fueron centrales esos días.
Desde Ciudadanos han sugerido a El Independiente que podrían ser víctimas de una suplantación de identidad y destacan que “nunca hemos promovido desde ninguna parte del partido” estos tipos de chats. Público ha contactado con el partido naranja, que hasta ahora no ha ofrecido su versión.
