Hoy, en parecidos razonables: Pablo Casado y Albert Rivera se visten exactamente igual el mismo día

Hay días en los que es difícil diferenciar entre Pablo Casado y Albert Rivera. Tienen casi la misma edad (se llevan sólo dos años), se parecen bastante y ambos son los líderes de sus respectivos partidos (PP y Ciudadanos). Muchas veces sus propuestas políticas son indistinguibles: en los últimos tiempos les hemos visto a ambos convirtiendo el asunto catalán en el eje de su discurso o haciéndose la misma foto para buscar el voto xenófono.
Sólo nos faltaba que se vistieran igual para no distinguir a uno del otro.
Pues dicho y hecho: el líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, y el del PP, Pablo Casado, han coincidido hoy con su vestuario. Los tuiteros se han dado cuenta y están haciendo multitud de bromas en las redes.
Efectivamente, como podemos comprobar en estas dos fotos de la agencia EFE de este viernes, ambos han coincido en llevar un jersey rojo de pico dejando el cuello de la camisa a la vista. Sobre el jersey una chaqueta oscura. Parece que se hubieran llamado para coincidir.
La imagen de la izquierda corresponde a Rivera en un acto en una lonja en Isla Cristina (Huelva). En la de la derecha, Casado durante la visita a la planta de embotellamiento de la aceitera Acesur, en Dos Hermanas (Sevilla). Ambas son de este viernes.
En las fotos no se aprecia, pero es que también han coincidido en llevar pantalón vaquero.
Las gemelas Olsen hoy. pic.twitter.com/Cr2ZHqW300
— Marina Lobo (@marinaLobL) 30 de noviembre de 2018
Los gemeliers de la derecha, más parecidos que nunca pic.twitter.com/tpGtMCrIPk
— Yeray (@yeraysoy) 30 de noviembre de 2018
Este es el uniforme de la derecha para cerrar la campaña andaluza. Visten y hablan igual. #Andalucía #2D pic.twitter.com/0DYXjj0k2e
— Aleix Poblet ???? (@aleix_poblet) 30 de noviembre de 2018
Los daños colaterales del #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/kOHAg5rghY
— Begotxu (@BegotxuBoo) 30 de noviembre de 2018
Madre mía el uniforme!!
— JMR (@PreraJr) 30 de noviembre de 2018
deberían ponerse un lacito en el pelo de distinto color para poder diferenciarles.
— Rocio (@RocioMDP) 30 de noviembre de 2018
Tengo amigas que han discutido por ir menos parecidas que Casado y Rivera hoy.
— Marina Lobo (@marinaLobL) 30 de noviembre de 2018
— Comodoro Norrington (@tutifruto) 30 de noviembre de 2018
"Come play with us, Danny" pic.twitter.com/F8AITvbBOD
— jfl Bousquet (@hwanphee) 30 de noviembre de 2018
Son Pili y Mili... pic.twitter.com/592B6Vsq8t
— fernan cas try (@try_fernan) 30 de noviembre de 2018
— Cachibache. (@FoxCaballero_) 30 de noviembre de 2018
