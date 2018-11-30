Hoy, en parecidos razonables: Pablo Casado y Albert Rivera se visten exactamente igual el mismo día

Hay días en los que es difícil diferenciar entre Pablo Casado y Albert Rivera. Tienen casi la misma edad (se llevan sólo dos años), se parecen bastante y ambos son los líderes de sus respectivos partidos (PP y Ciudadanos). Muchas veces sus propuestas políticas son indistinguibles: en los últimos tiempos les hemos visto a ambos convirtiendo el asunto catalán en el eje de su discurso o haciéndose la misma foto para buscar el voto xenófono.

Sólo nos faltaba que se vistieran igual para no distinguir a uno del otro.

Pues dicho y hecho: el líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, y el del PP, Pablo Casado, han coincidido hoy con su vestuario. Los tuiteros se han dado cuenta y están haciendo multitud de bromas en las redes.

Efectivamente, como podemos comprobar en estas dos fotos de la agencia EFE de este viernes, ambos han coincido en llevar un jersey rojo de pico dejando el cuello de la camisa a la vista. Sobre el jersey una chaqueta oscura. Parece que se hubieran llamado para coincidir.

La imagen de la izquierda corresponde a Rivera en un acto en una lonja en Isla Cristina (Huelva). En la de la derecha, Casado durante la visita a la planta de embotellamiento de la aceitera Acesur, en Dos Hermanas (Sevilla). Ambas son de este viernes.

En las fotos no se aprecia, pero es que también han coincidido en llevar pantalón vaquero.

"Come play with us, Danny" pic.twitter.com/F8AITvbBOD

— jfl Bousquet (@hwanphee) 30 de noviembre de 2018