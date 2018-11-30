La cumbre del G20 que se celebra en Buenos Aires no ha hecho más que comenzar y ya tenemos la primera imagen para la posteridad. La han protagonizado dos de los líderes mundiales que llegan al encuentro en el ojo del huracán: Vladimir Putin y el príncipe Mohamed Bin Salman.
El presidente ruso llega al G20 en medio de la crisis que ha supuesto el uso de la fuerza de su país contra la Armada ucraniana. Un asunto que ha provocado que Trump anunciara la cancelación de la reunión que ambos tenían prevista para este fin de semana, en la que pensaban abordar el control de armas nucleares, entre otros asuntos.
Mientras que el príncipe heredero de Arabia Saudí es objeto de controversia mundial por el asesinato en octubre pasado del periodista Jamal Khashoggi en el consulado saudí en Estambul, un caso con el que le relacionan directamente países como Turquía y la inteligencia estadounidense.
Sin embargo, ellos parecen ajenos a toda polémica y en cuanto se han visto se han saltado todos los protocolos. Su choque de manos ha sido tan efusivo que parecía más propio de dos amigos de la infancia que se ven después de mucho tiempo que de dos gobernantes respetuosos con las formas.
Cuando encuentras a otro supervillano de tu altura.https://t.co/FwKcYbzEHm
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) 30 de noviembre de 2018
Viendo el saludo es imposible no acordarse del encuentro que el rey emérito español Juan Carlos también mantuvo con el príncipe Bin Salman durante la disputa del GP de Abu Dabi de Fórmula 1 el pasado domingo. Una foto de lo más inoportuna ante la que se pusieron una venda tanto la Casa Real como el Gobierno.
