La muerte a los 94 años de George H. W Bush, expresidente de los EEUU y padre del también presiednte George W. Bush, ha traído a la memoria muchos calificativos sobre su legado.
Bush fue presidente de EEUU durante la caída del muro de Berlín y durante la desintegración de la Unión Soviética, pero, el legado cultural de Los Simpson es sin duda más recordado.
En el capítulo 141, durante la séptima temporada, Los Simpson ven cómo una familia se muda a la casa que tienen enfrente. Resulta que son los Bush, que se trasladan a Springield tras su recién acabada etapa en la Presidencia de los EEUU.
Durante el capítulo, la relación entre Homer y George se empieza a enquistar, en parte por culpa de Bart, que genera el caos en la residencia del expresidente. Bush, representado como un hombre duro y poco amistoso, acaba por dar unos azotes al niño, lo que desata la furia de Homer.
En el capítulo se pueden ver otros políticos representados: Gorbachov, el líder de la URRS cuando se anunció su desintegración, aparece como invitado del político.
Una de las frases más emblemáticas del capítulo es el momento en el que Bush saca de su reloj un hilo para ahogar a Homer y dice: "Este es un truquito que aprendí en la CIA".
Al final del episodio, George y su mujer Barbara deciden abandonar la casa y el pueblo. El siguiente vecino será Gerald Ford, el hombre que sustituyó a Nixon en la Presidencia tras el escándalo Watergate.
