Los Morancos comparan a los candidatos de las elecciones andaluzas con personajes de Juego de Tronos

Los Morancos han aprovechado las elecciones andaluzas de este domingo para lanzar un vídeo que pronto se ha hecho viral. El dúo cómico analiza a los candidatos que optan a la presidencia de la Junta de Andalucía. Y para ello continúan con la misma línea de metáforas y paralelismos que los propios políticos iniciaron durante la campaña: los candidatos se convierten en personajes de la serie de Juego de tronos.
La presidenta Susana Díaz se transforma en Cercei Lannister, dueña del trono de Hierro y que cuenta a su lado con los "susannister", aunque éstos "no siempre pagan sus deudas", apostilla Antonia, personaje de Los Morancos. Teresa Rodríguez de Adelante Andalucía, ya se autoproclamó la Khaleesi, pero en este caso Antonia dice que es igual "pero morena" y que, aunque debería llevar dragones, "como les llaman los perroflautas lo que van a llevar son galgos que están muy de moda".
Al candidato del PP, Juanma Moreno, lo ubica en la casa Stark "porque los Stark en el sur lo tienen negro, solo funcionan en el norte", explica. Y finalmente, el líder de Ciudadanos en Andalucía, Juan Marín sería el hombre sin rostro "porque pactan con todo el mundo".
Se trata de un análisis político que pese al carácter humorístico también aporta un tono crítico al panorama político en Andalucía. Antonia reitera a lo largo del vídeo la necesidad de ir a votar, "que si no luego no tendremos derecho a protestar", concluye.
