La futbolista Ada Hegerberg ha hecho historia este lunes. La noruega del Olympique de Lyon se ha convertido en la primera jugadora en ganar el Balón de Oro femenino, que se entrega en 2018 por primera vez.
Todo iba como la seda en la gran noche de Hegerberg hasta que apareció el presentador de la gala, el DJ francés Martin Solveig, con la lamentable pregunta que hizo a la futbolista al acabar su discurso de agradecimiento. La respuesta y la cara de la delantera lo dice todo:
Después de ganar el primer Balón de Oro en la historia del fútbol femenino, el DJ Martin Solveig le pregunta a Ada Hegerberg si puede "perrear". La cara de la jugadora lo dice todo. Lamentable. #BalónDeOro pic.twitter.com/lnGUcm7zpZ
— A. Gabilondo (@AS_AGabilondo) 3 de diciembre de 2018
La jugadora, de 23 años, se impuso en una nueva categoría a la que también estaban nominadas la brasileña Marta, del Orlando estadounidense, y la holandesa del Barcelona Lieke Martens, además de seis compañeras suyas del Lyon, ganador de las tres últimas Copas de Europa.
"Quiero dar las gracias a mis compañeras de equipo, porque sin ellas todo esto no habría sido posible. Gracias a mi club, a nuestro presidente, Jean-Michel Aulas, gracias por lo que haces por el fútbol femenino", dijo Hegerberg al recoger el galardón.
También agradeció a France Football, organizador del Balón de Oro, que haya creado una categoría femenina. "Es muy importante para nosotras", aseguró. "Quiero acabar con un mensaje a todas las jóvenes: creed en vosotras, no os paréis nunca", se despidió.
