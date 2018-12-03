No hay duda de que el calentamiento global es una evidencia científica, por mucho que algunas personas se obcequen en negarlo. Si seguimos utilizando de forma desmedida los combustibles fósiles, el hielo de los polos y las cimas de las montañas terminará derritiéndose, aumentando el nivel del mar en 65 metros, según confirma National Geographic.
Según algunos científicos, se tardarían más de 5.000 años en derretir los millones y millones de hielo que hay en la Tierra, pero si continuamos emitiendo carbono a la atmósfera es probable que la Tierra se convierta en un planeta sin hielo, donde la temperatura llegará a los casi 27° centígrados, 13 puntos más que la temperatura media actual.
Desde National Geographic han simulado cómo quedaría la parte terrestre de la Tierra si todo el hielo se derritiese. En América del Norte el litoral del Atlántico desaparecería, al igual que Florida y la costa del Golfo. En California, las míticas colinas de San Francisco serían un grupo de islas, y el Valle Central pasaría a ser una bahía gigante.
En Sudamérica las mayores repercusiones recaerían en Buenos Aires, la costa de Uruguay y la mayor parte de Paraguay, que desaparecerían.
África perdería menos tierra que otros continentes, pero dado el aumento del calor global quizá haría que gran parte de ella llegase a ser inhabitable. La crecida que produciría el deshielo en el Mediterráneo acabaría anegando Egipto, Alejandría y El Cairo.
El continente europeo tampoco sale bien parado ante el deshielo. Londres habrá desaparecido y Venecia sería engullido por parte del Mar Adriático. Antes de llegar a los supuestos 5.000 años, los Países Bajos ya llevarán muchos años sumergidos, al igual que la mayor parte de Dinamarca. Las consecuencias de la crecida del Mediterráneo también se verán en el aumento de agua en los mares Negro y Caspio.
Asia, por su parte, perdería lo que actualmente es Bangladesh y gran parte de China. Las montañas Cardamomo de Camboya, además, pasarían a ser islas.
