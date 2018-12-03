Diario Público
Diario Público

“Se ha sacado a Franco del Valle de los Caídos y se ha metido en la Junta de Andalucía”

Por

Los resultados de las elecciones andaluzas dan mucho de que hablar. Y como no, el diputado de Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya, Gabriel Rufián, no ha tardado en reaccionar ante esos doce escaños que ha logrado la formación de extrema derecha Vox. "Se ha sacado a Franco del Valle de los Caídos y se ha metido en la Junta de Andalucía", ha escrito Rufián.

Minutos más tarde ha vuelto a twittear para afirmar que "un diputado de Vox es un fracaso", pero que "12 es un drama". "Avisamos de que el 'A por ellos' era un 'A por todos' y que callar era colaborar", ha manifestado. "O la izquierda española entiende que Catalunya será la tumba del fascismo o nos pasarán a todos por encima. Les plantaremos cara. Mucha fuerza Andalucía", ha concluido.

Y Santiago Abascal, líder de Vox, no ha podido evitar no responder al catalán. En un vídeo que ha publicado Cristina Seguí, fundadora de Vox, le preguntan a Abascal qué opina de las declaraciones de Rufián. "En efecto pasaremos por encima de este tipo y contra aquellos que quieran atentar contra España y el orden constitucional, ha respondido.

 

 

 

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo