El impactante vídeo de un león salvando a otro de morir ante una manada de hienas

Un león rodeado por 20 hienas hambrientas: así comienza la dramática escena de un documental que se ha hecho viral en los últimos días. Las imágenes pertenecen a Dynasties, la serie documental de la BBC y tienen un final feliz para el león.
La escena es verdaderamente impactante y mantiene al espectador en tensión hasta el final. Red, un león adulto, decide explorar su territorio en la sabana africana pero se aventura a hacerlo sólo y acaba en problemas. En un momento dado se ve rodeado por 20 hienas que, hambrientas, comienzan a atacarlo todas a la vez. Pese a su enorme superioridad frente a una hiena, 20 son demasiadas hasta para un animal de su envergadura.
Cuando parece que la historia acabará mal para Red aparece en escena otro león, Tatu. “Incluso para 20 hienas, un par de leones macho son demasiado”, concluye el narrador, el popular científico y divulgador británico David Attenborough.
La escena ha tenido en vilo a muchos usuarios de las redes sociales que han compartido el vídeo.
A este león lo rodearon 20 hienas hambrientas con la intención de devorarlo. Estaba a punto de desistir cuando inesperadamente un amigo acudió en su rescate....
???? Video: "BBC Earth", Dynasties. pic.twitter.com/3n0ZRnhIVg
— Ibon Perez TV (@ibonpereztv) 2 de diciembre de 2018
— Sebastian Perelman (@SePerel) 2 de diciembre de 2018
El final pic.twitter.com/TIqNq83iW0
— Franceska Gutiérrez (@franceskaGB) 2 de diciembre de 2018
Espera mi llegada con la primera luz del quinto día, al alba mira al este.
— Nasbul (@Nasbul1) 2 de diciembre de 2018
