“¡Vox triunfa en Andalucía! 12 escaños y el fin del régimen socialisa. #EspañaViva hace historia y muestra que el cambio es posible. La Reconquista comienza en tierras andaluzas y se extenderá por el resto de España”. Es el mensaje con el que el ex líder del Klu Klux Klan (KKK), David Duke, un supremacista blanco y negacionista del Holocausto, ha celebrado en Twitter los resultados de la formación de extrema derecha en las elecciones de Andalucía.
Duke es un conocido ultraderechista racista, xenófobo y antisemita que propugna la superioridad de la raza blanca.
En 2017, Duke felicitó a Donald Trump por su “honestidad y coraje” y culpó “a los dos bandos” del asesinato de Charlottesville, cuando un neonazi mató a una mujer que participaba en una manifestación antirracista.
Tras la victoria del ultraderechista brasileño Jair Bolsonaro también manifestó su satisfacción: “Bolsonaro suena como nosotros”, aseguró.
Las felicitaciones de Duke se suman a las de la líder el partido de ultraderecha Agrupación Nacional (AN), antiguo Frente Nacional, Marine Le Pen.
El ex líder del Ku Klux Klan felicita a VOX por su resultado en Andalucía. Pero no son fascistas, son de centro y transversales. Circulen.
— Luisao Moratalla (@LuisaoMoratalla) 4 de diciembre de 2018
Mirad, @pablocasado_ y @Albert_Rivera: el líder del Ku Klux Klan durante los años 70 felicita a @vox_es por su resultado en Andalucía. Qué despistado. Debe de pensar que se trata de un partido fascista o algo. https://t.co/WMdGoMm1kd
— gerardo tecé (@gerardotc) 4 de diciembre de 2018
Enhorabuena @pablocasado_, @Albert_Rivera, no todos los socios de pacto son felicitados por el "Gran Mago" del Ku Klux Klan. https://t.co/diJVWyO9CR
— ???????????????????????? (@Arezno) 4 de diciembre de 2018
David Duke, líder SUPREMACISTA blanco y ex gran maestre del Ku Klux Klan, felicita a Vox por el resultado en Andalucía. Poco a poco, va quedando claro quienes son los supremacistas. https://t.co/FtWzSzy3El
— Xavier Sala-i-Martin (@XSalaimartin) 4 de diciembre de 2018
Para entendernos, David Duke es el antiguo líder del Ku Klux Klan, la organización supremacista blanca.
Y aún mantiene sus ideas; Duke apareció en el desfile neonazi de Charlotesville (ya sabéis, el de "jews will not replace us") para dar algún discurso. https://t.co/K9MqELDHgh
— Dayowo (@DayoScript) 4 de diciembre de 2018
David Duke, líder supremacista blanco del Ku Klux Klan , felicita a VOX por los resultados electorales en Andalucía. Por responsabilidad, ningún partido que se aprecie a sí mismo como demócrata puede pactar con esta formación. pic.twitter.com/t2WWsBEV1c
— Jorge (@_jorgeverde) 4 de diciembre de 2018
El líder del Ku Klux Klan felicita a Santi Abascal por su resultado en Andalucía. Luego preguntan que por qué son nazis ???? https://t.co/O6iK0CzwxP
— Sergio (@Sergio_Palogut) 4 de diciembre de 2018
Un líder del ku klux klan celebra los 12 escaños de Vox en Andalucía. Me parece demasiado surrealista y aterrador.
— ???????????????????????????????????? (@sagitariarus) 4 de diciembre de 2018
Comentarios Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias (puedes unirte aquí). Si únicamente deseas leer los comentarios, antes debes iniciar sesión.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la comunidad de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>