“¡Vox triunfa en Andalucía! 12 escaños y el fin del régimen socialisa. #EspañaViva hace historia y muestra que el cambio es posible. La Reconquista comienza en tierras andaluzas y se extenderá por el resto de España”. Es el mensaje con el que el ex líder del Klu Klux Klan (KKK), David Duke, un supremacista blanco y negacionista del Holocausto, ha celebrado en Twitter los resultados de la formación de extrema derecha en las elecciones de Andalucía.

Duke es un conocido ultraderechista racista, xenófobo y antisemita que propugna la superioridad de la raza blanca.

En 2017, Duke felicitó a Donald Trump por su “honestidad y coraje” y culpó “a los dos bandos” del asesinato de Charlottesville, cuando un neonazi mató a una mujer que participaba en una manifestación antirracista.

Tras la victoria del ultraderechista brasileño Jair Bolsonaro también manifestó su satisfacción: “Bolsonaro suena como nosotros”, aseguró.

Las felicitaciones de Duke se suman a las de la líder el partido de ultraderecha Agrupación Nacional (AN), antiguo Frente Nacional, Marine Le Pen.

El ex líder del Ku Klux Klan felicita a VOX por su resultado en Andalucía. Pero no son fascistas, son de centro y transversales. Circulen.

Enhorabuena @pablocasado_ , @Albert_Rivera , no todos los socios de pacto son felicitados por el "Gran Mago" del Ku Klux Klan. https://t.co/diJVWyO9CR

David Duke, líder SUPREMACISTA blanco y ex gran maestre del Ku Klux Klan, felicita a Vox por el resultado en Andalucía. Poco a poco, va quedando claro quienes son los supremacistas. https://t.co/FtWzSzy3El

Para entendernos, David Duke es el antiguo líder del Ku Klux Klan, la organización supremacista blanca.

Y aún mantiene sus ideas; Duke apareció en el desfile neonazi de Charlotesville (ya sabéis, el de "jews will not replace us") para dar algún discurso. https://t.co/K9MqELDHgh

