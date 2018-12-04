Diario Público
Diario Público

Elecciones Andalucía 2018 El exlíder del Ku Klux Klan David Duke celebra el resultado de Vox en Andalucía

Por

“¡Vox triunfa en Andalucía! 12 escaños y el fin del régimen socialisa. #EspañaViva hace historia y muestra que el cambio es posible. La Reconquista comienza en tierras andaluzas y se extenderá por el resto de España”. Es el mensaje con el que el ex líder del Klu Klux Klan (KKK), David Duke, un supremacista blanco y negacionista del Holocausto, ha celebrado en Twitter los resultados de la formación de extrema derecha en las elecciones de Andalucía.

Duke es un conocido ultraderechista racista, xenófobo y antisemita que propugna la superioridad de la raza blanca.

En 2017, Duke felicitó a Donald Trump por su “honestidad y coraje” y culpó “a los dos bandos” del asesinato de Charlottesville, cuando un neonazi mató a una mujer que participaba en una manifestación antirracista.

Tras la victoria del ultraderechista brasileño Jair Bolsonaro también manifestó su satisfacción: “Bolsonaro suena como nosotros”, aseguró.

Las felicitaciones de Duke se suman a las de la líder el partido de ultraderecha Agrupación Nacional (AN), antiguo Frente Nacional, Marine Le Pen.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo