¿Por qué casi 400.000 andaluces han votado a Vox este domingo? Un equipo de Antena 3 Noticias se ha trasladado hasta El Ejido (Almería), donde la formación de extrema derecha ha sido la fuerza más votada, con el 29,51% de los votos.

El principal motivo de los electores de este municipio, que tiene la tasa de inmigración más alta de España (un tercio de la población), es acabar con este fenómeno. "Tiene que haber un cambio, para bien o para mal", explica uno de los votantes de Vox entrevistados.

Sin embargo, al ser preguntados por otras medidas planteadas por la formación de Santiago Abascal, como la derogación de la ley de violencia de género o arremeter contra el matrimonio homosexual, los electores aseguran no estar de acuerdo con el programa de Vox o no conocerlo. "No estoy de acuerdo con todo", "eso es salvaje" y "entonces ya lo siento, entonces ya no les voto" son algunas de las respuestas. Incluso, una mujer alega: "En eso no estoy tan de acuerdo, pero para haber una mejora tiene que haber una 'empeora' por otro lado".

De igual forma, ¿quién es el líder andaluz de la formación a la que han votado? Los entrevistados no saben ni cómo se llama [Francisco Serrano]. "Sé que es un juez, pero no me acuerdo ahora del nombre", dice un hombre.

Por favor, ved este vídeo de @A3Noticias donde hablan con los votantes de VOX en Almería ¿Qué responden cuando le preguntan por las políticas antifeministas, antiLGTB? #FuturoAndalucíaARV pic.twitter.com/BXmvkPSJ92 — alexgmoral (@alexgmoral) 3 de diciembre de 2018

El vídeo, que se ha hecho viral en las redes, ha dejado estas reacciones:

madre mía mi perro tiene más argumentos — J???? (@julixnmb) 3 de diciembre de 2018

El claro ejemplo de España....votar sin saber. Me cuentan cuentos chinos que me interesan y al resto del mundo que les den... así va el país, personas incultas que con un caramelito se les engaña....Educación cero,valores cero... homófobos,machistas y racistas han salido a la luz — CrisOL (@Criso88) 4 de diciembre de 2018