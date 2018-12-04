Villacís dice que “hay que respetar” a Vox en la misma entrevista en la que califica el partido de Carmena de “totalitario”

Desde este domingo, tanto PP como Ciudadanos trabajan para encontrar una fórmula para sacar al PSOE del Gobierno de la Junta de Andalucía. Ambas formaciones sumarían mayoría absoluta junto a los ultraderechistas de Vox, un partido que ha recibido las felicitaciones de líderes de extrema derecha y grupos racistas como Le Pen o un exlíder del Ku Klux Klan.
Tanto PP como Ciudadanos han tratado de desmarcarse en los últimos meses cada vez que les preguntan por Vox, un partido que aboga por la deportación de migrantes legales e ilegales, por la contrucción de muros “infranqueables” en Ceuta y Melilla y cuyos líderes definen a las feministas como “lesbianas violentas y resentidas misándricas”.
En el caso de Ciudadanos, hemos visto a Albert Rivera hacer verdaderas piruetas dialécticas para evitar definir a Vox como ultraderecha y, si tiramos de hemeroteca, podemos ver cómo en el pasado tanto él como Santi Abascal se lanzaban piropos en la tele.
Este martes, ha sido la portavoz de Ciudadanos en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid, Begoña Villacís, la que ha evitado criticar a Vox en una entrevista en 20 Minutos en la que, en cambio, no ha tenido problemas en calificar a Ahora Madrid de “totalitario”.
Durante la entrevista, el periodista pregunta a Villacís por su valoración sobre la irrupción de Vox. “Es una opción política más que ha surgido y que hay que respetar. Tiene votantes detrás que confían en ella”, responde.
Más adelante es cuestionada sobre Madrid Central, el cierre al tráfico en la almendra central de la capital que lleva unos días en marcha. Villacís responde definiendo Ahora Madrid como “un partido totalitario”.
En otra parte de la entrevista habla sobre las elecciones andaluzas. Poco después de decir que "hay que respetar" a Vox y sus votantes, no tiene problemas en comparar el Gobierno del PSOE en esta comunidad con una “plaga bíblica”: “Son 40 años de socialismo que por fin está llegando a su fin, algo que parecía imposible, como si fuera una plaga bíblica”, asegura.
El exlíder del Ku Klux Klan David Duke celebra el resultado de Vox en Andalucía
