La belleza del euskera, explicada en un vídeo viral

“Vengo a demostraros que el euskera es el idioma más bonito que existe”. Así comienza un vídeo compartido por el tuitero Basajaun que ha sido compartido más más de 13.000 personas en las últimas horas. En él aparece una joven explicando el significado de varias palabras en Euskera: “Por ejemplo, no decimos parir, decimos erditu, que es algo así como dividirse por la mitad” […] “No existe el este, existe el ekialde, que es como ‘el lado del sol’” […] “No existe el mes de febrero, existe otsaila, que es como el mes de los lobos”, etc.

El euskera es el idioma más bonito q existe..y sino...escuchar.⬇️ pic.twitter.com/hQQI8ebF7w — Basajaun (@David10990715) 13 de diciembre de 2018

En 2017, el tuitero Jasier publicó un hilo con muchos más ejemplos. Un hilo que también se hizo muy popular y que fue compartido por miles de personas, en el que explicó el sorprendente significado de otras muchas palabras de este hermoso idioma.

En euskera no decimos "querido", decimos "laztana", que más o menos se traduce como "caricia", and I think that's beautiful. — Jásier ???? (@TheJasier) 22 de diciembre de 2017

En euskera no decimos "luna", decimos "ilargi", que más o menos se traduce como "luz de los muertos", and I think that's beautiful. — Jásier ???? (@TheJasier) 22 de diciembre de 2017

En euskera no decimos "bombero", decimos "suhiltzaile", que más o menos se traduce como "asesino de fuegos", and I think that's beautiful. — Jásier ???? (@TheJasier) 22 de diciembre de 2017

En euskera no decimos "febrero", decimos "otsaila", que más o menos se traduce como "mes de los lobos", and I think that's beautiful. — Jásier ???? (@TheJasier) 22 de diciembre de 2017

En euskera no decimos "letra", decimos "hizki", que más o menos se traduce como "trocito de habla", and I think that's beautiful. — Jásier ???? (@TheJasier) 22 de diciembre de 2017

En euskera no decimos "abuela", decimos "amona", que más o menos se traduce como "buena madre", and I think that's beautiful. — Jásier ???? (@TheJasier) 22 de diciembre de 2017

En euskera no decimos "horizonte", decimos "ortzimuga", que más o menos se traduce como "frontera del cielo", and I think that's beautiful. — Jásier ???? (@TheJasier) 22 de diciembre de 2017

En euskera no decimos "bruja", decimos "sorgin", que más o menos se traduce como "creadora", and I think that's beautiful. — Jásier ???? (@TheJasier) 22 de diciembre de 2017

En euskera no decimos "enamorado", decimos "maiteminduta", que más o menos se traduce como "herido por el amor", and I think that's beautiful. — Jásier ???? (@TheJasier) 22 de diciembre de 2017

En euskera no decimos "murciélago", decimos "saguzahar", que más o menos se traduce como "viejo ratón", and I think that's beautiful. — Jásier ???? (@TheJasier) 22 de diciembre de 2017

En euskera no decimos "arcoiris", decimos "ortzadar", que más o menos se traduce como "cuerno del cielo", and I think that's beautiful. — Jásier ???? (@TheJasier) 22 de diciembre de 2017

En euskera no decimos "cementerio", decimos "hilerri", que más o menos se traduce como "pueblo de los muertos", and I think that's beautiful. — Jásier ???? (@TheJasier) 22 de diciembre de 2017

En euskera no decimos "desierto", decimos "basamortu", que más o menos se traduce como "bosque muerto", and I think that's beautiful. — Jásier ???? (@TheJasier) 22 de diciembre de 2017

En euskera no decimos "parir", decimos "erditu", que más o menos se traduce como "dividirse por la mitad", and I think that's beautiful. — Jásier ???? (@TheJasier) 23 de diciembre de 2017

En euskera no decimos "este", decimos "ekialde", que más o menos se traduce como "el lado del sol", and I think that's beautiful. — Jásier ???? (@TheJasier) 23 de diciembre de 2017

En euskera no decimos "julio", decimos "uztaila", que más o menos se traduce como "mes de las cosechas", and I think that's beautiful. — Jásier ???? (@TheJasier) 23 de diciembre de 2017

En euskera no decimos "hada", decimos "maitagarri", que más o menos se traduce como "la que tiende a ser amada", and I think that's beautiful. — Jásier ???? (@TheJasier) 23 de diciembre de 2017

En euskera no decimos "calcetín", decimos "galtzerdi", que más o menos se traduce como "medio pantalón", and I think that's beautiful. — Jásier ???? (@TheJasier) 23 de diciembre de 2017

En euskera no decimos "follar", decimos "larrua jo", que más o menos se traduce como "golpear la piel", and I think that's beautiful. — Jásier ???? (@TheJasier) 23 de diciembre de 2017

En euskera no decimos "cocina", decimos "sukaldea", que más o menos se traduce como "lugar junto al fuego", and I think that's beautiful. — Jásier ???? (@TheJasier) 23 de diciembre de 2017

En euskera no decimos "tenedor", decimos "sardexka", que más o menos se traduce como "pequeño tridente", and I think that's beautiful. — Jásier ???? (@TheJasier) 23 de diciembre de 2017

En euskera no decimos "hielo", decimos "izotz", que más o menos se traduce como "rocío frío", and I think that's beautiful. — Jásier ???? (@TheJasier) 23 de diciembre de 2017

En euskera no decimos "renacuajo", decimos "zapaburu", que más o menos se traduce como "cabeza de sapo", and I think that's beautiful. — Jásier ???? (@TheJasier) 23 de diciembre de 2017

En euskera no decimos "columna", decimos "zutabe", que más o menos se traduce como "viga que está de pie", and I think that's beautiful. — Jásier ???? (@TheJasier) 23 de diciembre de 2017

En euskera no decimos "delfín", decimos "izurde", que más o menos se traduce como "cerdo del mar", and I think that's beautiful. — Jásier ???? (@TheJasier) 23 de diciembre de 2017

En euskera no decimos "cáncer", decimos "minbizia", que más o menos se traduce como "vida de dolor", and I think that's beautiful. — Jásier ???? (@TheJasier) 23 de diciembre de 2017

En euskera no decimos "atún", decimos "hegaluze", que más o menos se traduce como "alas largas", and I think that's beautiful. — Jásier ???? (@TheJasier) 23 de diciembre de 2017

En euskera no decimos "discusión", decimos "eztabaida", que más o menos se traduce como "acción del no y el sí", and I think that's beautiful. — Jásier ???? (@TheJasier) 23 de diciembre de 2017

En euskera no decimos "oficio", decimos "ogibide", que más o menos se traduce como "camino hacia el pan", and I think that's beautiful. — Jásier ???? (@TheJasier) 23 de diciembre de 2017

Muchos usuarios de las redes sociales que desconocían la belleza del idioma vasco han comentado el vídeo:

Si el euskera, catalán y gallego fueran curriculares en todo el estado la situación sería bien distinta. Los idiomas, las imágenes mentales de la realidad, cablean la mente https://t.co/klwv7N75IB — Adriano Morán (@adrianomoranc) 13 de diciembre de 2018

Es una pena que no hayamos aprendido de pequeños en el colegio lenguas tan cercanas y tan bellas. Muxus desde Andalucía. — Eu Fernández ???? (@eu_hoaloha78) 13 de diciembre de 2018

Todas las lenguas son hermosas, porque nacen del corazón de los seres humanos. Conocerlas es amarlas y amarlas es usarlas para compartir nuestra alma con los demás. Quienes no quieran entender esto, que se pregunten si acaso no son unos desalmados. — Nadie (@Ulises_Nadie) 13 de diciembre de 2018

Es precioso, me encanta oírlo,

Se tendría que enseñar, en todas las escuelas. — Mary (@Mary10974) 13 de diciembre de 2018