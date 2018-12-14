Diario Público
Diario Público

La belleza del euskera, explicada en un vídeo viral

Por

“Vengo a demostraros que el euskera es el idioma más bonito que existe”. Así comienza un vídeo compartido por el tuitero Basajaun que ha sido compartido más más de 13.000 personas en las últimas horas. En él aparece una joven explicando el significado de varias palabras en Euskera: “Por ejemplo, no decimos parir, decimos erditu, que es algo así como dividirse por la mitad” […] “No existe el este, existe el ekialde, que es como ‘el lado del sol’” […] “No existe el mes de febrero, existe otsaila, que es como el mes de los lobos”, etc.

En 2017, el tuitero Jasier publicó un hilo con muchos más ejemplos. Un hilo que también se hizo muy popular y que fue compartido por miles de personas, en el que explicó el sorprendente significado de otras muchas palabras de este hermoso idioma.

Muchos usuarios de las redes sociales que desconocían la belleza del idioma vasco han comentado el vídeo:

