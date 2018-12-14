Cachondeo en las redes con una taza ‘hater’, con el portavoz de Ciudadanos en el Congreso, Juan Carlos Girauta, como protagonista. La taza tiene el texto: “Podría ser peor podrías ser Girauta”. El tuitero Gerardo Tecé la compartió en su cuenta y decenas de usuarios de la red social la compartieron.
Mis desayunos serán más optimistas a partir de ahora con la nueva linea de tazas de @marinaLobL, Mrs Cabronderfull pic.twitter.com/vojf31p9PA
— gerardo tecé (@gerardotc) 12 de diciembre de 2018
???? y añado: la idea es mía, pero @3en1burro lo ha hecho realidad. https://t.co/LtWACGSKMp
— Marina Lobo (@marinaLobL) 12 de diciembre de 2018
Como mínimo empezaría cada mañana descojonao al desayunar con esa taza xDDD
— Jøta Seth (@JotaSeth) 12 de diciembre de 2018
Que bueno????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
— Jechu❤???????? (@jesus1263jesus1) 13 de diciembre de 2018
La idea llegó al propio Girauta, que compartió la imagen y, en este caso, se lo tomó con buen humor:
Mola. Quien no tiene enemigos es un pusilánime o un hipócrita. pic.twitter.com/IRxtRsZNuS
— Juan Carlos Girauta (@GirautaOficial) 13 de diciembre de 2018
En otros casos, Girauta no ha reaccionado con el mismo buen todo a las críticas en las redes. En una ocasión insinuó a un tuitero con una imagen por dónde podía meterse su opinión. También es conocida su afición a bloquear a tuiteros, que llegó al punto de hacerlo con un periodista británico que dio cuenta de ello. Por no hablar del lenguaje callejero del que ha hecho gala en muchas ocasiones, diciendo cosas como “gentuza separata” o “acabaréis mal”.
