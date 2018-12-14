Diario Público
Twitter Girauta se toma con humor su taza ‘hater’: “Mola”

Por

Cachondeo en las redes con una taza ‘hater’, con el portavoz de Ciudadanos en el Congreso, Juan Carlos Girauta, como protagonista. La taza tiene el texto: “Podría ser peor podrías ser Girauta”. El tuitero Gerardo Tecé la compartió en su cuenta y decenas de usuarios de la red social la compartieron.

La idea llegó al propio Girauta, que compartió la imagen y, en este caso, se lo tomó con buen humor:

En otros casos, Girauta no ha reaccionado con el mismo buen todo a las críticas en las redes. En una ocasión insinuó a un tuitero con una imagen por dónde podía meterse su opinión. También es conocida su afición a bloquear a tuiteros, que llegó al punto de hacerlo con un periodista británico que dio cuenta de ello. Por no hablar del lenguaje callejero del que ha hecho gala en muchas ocasiones, diciendo cosas como “gentuza separata” o “acabaréis mal”.

