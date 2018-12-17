La periodista Patricia Horrillo ha denunciado en Twitter el anuncio de "un ambientador para que cuando las mujeres caguemos no huela", como si "el olor de la mierda de los hombres no importa[se]".
Pensaba que este anuncio era una coña pero no. Un ambientador para que cuando LAS MUJERES caguemos no huela. El olor de la mierda de los hombres no importa, pero sí el nuestro. Cágate, lorito. Y una cosa @airwick_es: ¡IROS A LA MIERDA!https://t.co/yNMx8ZBM2X pic.twitter.com/wtfMqYeKW6
— Patricia Horrillo (@PatriHorrillo) 16 de diciembre de 2018
Y qué decir de los artefactos, con forma de ¿Donettes? Ya saben, esa rosquilla bañada en chocolate sabrosa, tierna y redonda (o, al menos, eso es lo que reza su eslogan publicitario).
Por no hablar que no cagamos normal, cagamos donetes =D
— Belldandy (@belldandy_18) 16 de diciembre de 2018
La conversación ha derivado de la polémica fragancia al donetting, hasta que finalmente ha alcanzado los ojettes.
Y además, cómo se pensará esta peña que tenemos el ojal para evacuar mojones con forma de donete. De verdad.
— Noa VG (@noahendrix) 16 de diciembre de 2018
Mientras nos seguimos preguntando a qué huelen las nubes, vayan refugiándose en los búnqueres, porque el ataque alienígena de los Donettes con alas y toppings ya está aquí.
Eso ADEMÁS. pic.twitter.com/h0Pkt1L7xi
— Patricia Horrillo (@PatriHorrillo) 16 de diciembre de 2018
Comentarios Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias (puedes unirte aquí). Si únicamente deseas leer los comentarios, antes debes iniciar sesión.
