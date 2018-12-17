Diario Público
Twitter huele a Donettes “Un ambientador para que cuando LAS MUJERES caguemos no huela”

@PatriHorrillo: "Un ambientador para que cuando LAS MUJERES caguemos no huela".
La periodista Patricia Horrillo ha denunciado en Twitter el anuncio de "un ambientador para que cuando las mujeres caguemos no huela", como si "el olor de la mierda de los hombres no importa[se]".

Y qué decir de los artefactos, con forma de ¿Donettes? Ya saben, esa rosquilla bañada en chocolate sabrosa, tierna y redonda (o, al menos, eso es lo que reza su eslogan publicitario).

La conversación ha derivado de la polémica fragancia al donetting, hasta que finalmente ha alcanzado los ojettes.

Ambientadores, tazas y Donettes.

Mientras nos seguimos preguntando a qué huelen las nubes, vayan refugiándose en los búnqueres, porque el ataque alienígena de los Donettes con alas y toppings ya está aquí.

