La periodista Patricia Horrillo ha denunciado en Twitter el anuncio de "un ambientador para que cuando las mujeres caguemos no huela", como si "el olor de la mierda de los hombres no importa[se]".

Pensaba que este anuncio era una coña pero no. Un ambientador para que cuando LAS MUJERES caguemos no huela. El olor de la mierda de los hombres no importa, pero sí el nuestro. Cágate, lorito. Y una cosa @airwick_es: ¡IROS A LA MIERDA!https://t.co/yNMx8ZBM2X pic.twitter.com/wtfMqYeKW6

— Patricia Horrillo (@PatriHorrillo) 16 de diciembre de 2018