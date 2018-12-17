Iker Casillas ha protagonizado un nuevo capítulo de su particular y tensa relación con el que un día fuera su entrenador en el Real Madrid, José Mourinho. Hace unas semanas, el técnico portugués criticó al guardameta español por unas declaraciones en el programa Universo Valdano. En esa entrevista, Casillas habló de la guerra interna con Mourinho y señaló: "Creo que, si me volviera a pasar, me habría enfrentado a Mourinho. En aquel momento opté por estar callado y pensé que esa era la manera de honrar los valores del Real Madrid. Hoy en día, ninguno ha vuelto a hablar del otro, mejor dejarlo pasar".

Tras estas palabras, y como de costumbre, el actual entrenador del Manchester United volvió a vilipendiar al jugador del Oporto: "Esta entrevista es propia de alguien que está en el final de su carrera", declaró Mourinho para el medio Récord.

Según un diario portugués alguien dijo que un jugador como yo ( 37 años ) está al final de su carrera. Completamente de acuerdo!Mi pregunta es,para ese periódico:

En el caso de los entrenadores, cuando y en qué momento se ve que ya no están para dirigir un equipo o entrenar? — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) 16 de diciembre de 2018

Ahora, Casillas ha aprovechado la derrota de este fin de semana del equipo de Mourinho contra el Liverpool, que perdió por tres goles a uno en Anfield, para responder a su exentrenador. Así, el exportero del Real Madrid ha cuestionado en su cuenta de Twitter la continuidad de los entrenadores para dirigir un equipo de fútbol. Pese a que Casillas no ha señalado a nadie en particular, la prensa y los seguidores tienen muy claro a quién va dirigido este mensaje.

???? ¿Pensando en Mourinho? El dardo de Casillas que está incendiando las redes https://t.co/JdzzXz19dN — laSexta|Deportes (@DeporteslaSexta) 16 de diciembre de 2018

#LoMásViral ???? El recado de Casillas a Mourinho en el que especula con su retirada https://t.co/bJfQP03zqW — MARCA (@marca) 17 de diciembre de 2018

El dardo de Casillas con destino a ¿Mourinho? https://t.co/4BSlBZ6cXy — Onda Cero (@OndaCero_es) 16 de diciembre de 2018