Twitter El último tuit de Laura Luelmo fue una ilustración suya en defensa de las mujeres

Ilustración de Laura Luelmo con motivo de la huelga feminista del 8-M.
Ilustración de Laura Luelmo con motivo del 8-M.
El último tuit de Laura Luelmo, la joven profesora asesinada en Huelva, fue una ilustración realizada por ella en defensa de la mujer dedicada al 8-M, cuando tuvo lugar la huelga feminista coincidente con el Día Internacional de la Mujer Trabajadora.

Tres años antes, la profesora (quien desapareció el pasado miércoles cuando salió a hacer senderismo por El Campillo) retuiteó un tuit que se ha convertido en un homenaje a la fallecida en las redes sociales.

