Greta Thunberg tiene quince años y es una férrea defensora de la lucha contra el cambio climático.
La joven activista sueca ha protestado por el cumplimiento del Acuerdo de París, un pacto suscrito en 2015, pero que que ha caído en saco roto debido a las presiones de EEUU y otros países.
Greta, sin embargo, no se ha amilanado: comenzó a faltar los viernes a clase para plantarse ante el Parlamento sueco y manifestar su deseo de que sus gobernantes hiciesen algo por revertir la situación.
La adolescente, ahora, ha ido todavía más lejos, concretamente a la Cumbre del Clima celebrada en la localidad polaca de Katowice, donde dejó claro ante dos centenares de líderes políticos mundiales de que no son lo "suficientemente maduros" para tomar cartas en el asunto.
”You are not mature enough to tell it like it is. Even that burden you leave to your children.”
Here’s my full speech in front of the UN plenary at #COP24 .https://t.co/f0gxp0h3i2#ClimateStrike #FridaysForFuture #SchoolStrike4Climate #ClimateJustice pic.twitter.com/aDhqNrlSIp
— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) 14 de diciembre de 2018
Su intervención en la Conferencia de las Partes (COP24) no dejó títere con cabeza:
"Vosotros solo habláis de un eterno crecimiento económico verde porque tenéis demasiado miedo de ser impopulares. Solo habláis de seguir adelante con las mismas malas ideas que nos han metido en este desastre, incluso cuando lo único sensato es tirar del freno de emergencia".
"No sois lo suficientemente maduros para decir las cosas como son, incluso [para hablar de] esa carga que nos dejáis a nosotros, los niños. Pero a mí no me importa ser impopular, sino que me preocupo de la justicia climática y del planeta vivo".
"Nuestra civilización está siendo sacrificada para que sólo unos pocos puedan seguir enriqueciéndose. Nuestra biosfera esta siendo sacrificada para que los ricos de países como el mío pueda vivir lujosamente. Es sufrimiento de muchos paga el lujos de pocos".
"En 2078, celebraré mi 75 cumpleaños. Si tengo hijos, quizá pasen ese día conmigo, quizás me pregunten sobre vosotros, quizás me pregunten por qué no hicisteis nada cuando todavía había tiempo de actuar".
"Decís que amáis a vuestros hijos sobre todas las cosas. Sin embargo, les estáis robando su futuro ante sus propios ojos".
El discurso de Greta Thunberg no tiene desperdicio y podéis verlo íntegro aquí, subtitulado en español.
