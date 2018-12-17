Greta Thunberg tiene quince años y es una férrea defensora de la lucha contra el cambio climático.

La joven activista sueca ha protestado por el cumplimiento del Acuerdo de París, un pacto suscrito en 2015, pero que que ha caído en saco roto debido a las presiones de EEUU y otros países.

Greta, sin embargo, no se ha amilanado: comenzó a faltar los viernes a clase para plantarse ante el Parlamento sueco y manifestar su deseo de que sus gobernantes hiciesen algo por revertir la situación.

La adolescente, ahora, ha ido todavía más lejos, concretamente a la Cumbre del Clima celebrada en la localidad polaca de Katowice, donde dejó claro ante dos centenares de líderes políticos mundiales de que no son lo "suficientemente maduros" para tomar cartas en el asunto.

”You are not mature enough to tell it like it is. Even that burden you leave to your children.”

Here’s my full speech in front of the UN plenary at #COP24 .https://t.co/f0gxp0h3i2#ClimateStrike #FridaysForFuture #SchoolStrike4Climate #ClimateJustice pic.twitter.com/aDhqNrlSIp

— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) 14 de diciembre de 2018