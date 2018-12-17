“Vigo pone las luces. Cangas, las rayas”: cachondeo con el paso de peatones de 40 metros de Cangas do Morrazo

El municipio de Cangas do Morrazo, en Pontevedra se ha convertido en noticia tras estrenar un paso de peatones de, nada más y nada menos, que 40 metros de largo.
Desde el Ayuntamiento justifican su instalación en su apuesta por la peatonalización, pero también se han tenido que enfrentar a las críticas que lo consideran “faraónico”.
Lo mejor, como siempre, ha sido las bromas que ha generado. Ya hay vídeos de gente utilizándolo como una pista de atletismo y los memes siguen apareciendo en las redes:
Ojito al nuevo paso de cebra de Cangas, lo de las rías Baixas este año es un no parar #cangas #galicia pic.twitter.com/vejm1GV6pK
— Planeta Tour (@planeta_tour) 13 de diciembre de 2018
En el nuevo paso de cebra de Cangas te entran escritos discursos de Fidel Castro. https://t.co/WvwGM3KnT1
— Lucía Taboada (@TaboadaLucia) 13 de diciembre de 2018
Cangas do Morrazo pic.twitter.com/vMCIWeJ1Ox
— Yuly (@malapecorina) 13 de diciembre de 2018
Cangas pic.twitter.com/mm1tMXFkyj
— Pavlichenko (@PabloMartinnez) 12 de diciembre de 2018
Cangas do Morrazo pic.twitter.com/vMCIWeJ1Ox
— Yuly (@malapecorina) 13 de diciembre de 2018
Vigo pone las luces. Cangas, las rayas pic.twitter.com/3y7Ws66Lrm
— Tamara Fariñas R.???? (@TamaraFR_) 14 de diciembre de 2018
¡Me parece que Maradona se ha pasado por #Cangas! pic.twitter.com/oeQZmCGGBL
— Roberto Martín (@robbhaifisch) 13 de diciembre de 2018
Esto es enserio??
— Alicia Glez. (@Alicia_GlezP) 14 de diciembre de 2018
Eso es un paso de Dinosaurio.
— JuanCar Arias Rojo (@juankiaro) 16 de diciembre de 2018
Necesitamos una normativa que prohíba el orujo a los políticos gallegos mientras dura su mandato.
— Jose (@josegage) 13 de diciembre de 2018
40 metros de paso de peatones, fabuloso para los motoristas. Enhorabuena, Cangas.
— ???????????????????????? (@Arezno) 13 de diciembre de 2018
Maniobra de aproximación al paso de peatones de Cangas pic.twitter.com/ORR3KaSUEt
— Jacobo Buceta (@jacobobuceta) 15 de diciembre de 2018
En Cangas siempre: las rayas blancas cuanto mas largas mejor pic.twitter.com/TSyRzXONyL
— Odorata (@PaolaReboreda) 11 de diciembre de 2018
Ojalá Cangas atraiga más turistas con su paso de peatones gigante que Vigo con las luces de Navidad.
— Fabulous Max (@rataeclectica) 14 de diciembre de 2018
