Diario Público
Diario Público

“Vigo pone las luces. Cangas, las rayas”: cachondeo con el paso de peatones de 40 metros de Cangas do Morrazo

Por

El municipio de Cangas do Morrazo, en Pontevedra se ha convertido en noticia tras estrenar un paso de peatones de, nada más y nada menos, que 40 metros de largo.

Desde el Ayuntamiento justifican su instalación en su apuesta por la peatonalización, pero también se han tenido que enfrentar a las críticas que lo consideran “faraónico”.

Lo mejor, como siempre, ha sido las bromas que ha generado. Ya hay vídeos de gente utilizándolo como una pista de atletismo y los memes siguen apareciendo en las redes:

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo