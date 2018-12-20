Diario Público
Twitter “Soberbio”, “épico”, “te quiero”: las redes se rinden a esta versión de Alberto González del anuncio de Vicente del Bosque

“Soberbio”, “épico”, “obra maestra”, “arte”, “esta mierda es buena”… Estas son algunas de las reacciones al ultimo videomontaje publicado por Alberto González (@queridoantonio), el autor de los famosos vídeos manipulados de El Intermedio.

El vídeo juega con el spot publicitario de Pescanova, protagonizado este año por Vicente del Bosque. En el anuncio original, el exseleccionador nacional de fútbol se afeita el bigote y ya nadie le reconoce. La voz en off del anuncio concluye: “Vicente del Bosque, sin bigote no es Vicente, al igual que los langostinos Rodolfo, sin bigote, no son Rodolfos. Con bigotes, la calidad es superior”.

La versión de Alberto González juega con la escena del final y la combina con una música y acaba creando una genial y terrorífica pieza audiovisual que ha desatado las carcajadas y la admiración en las redes. Su creador ha compartido el vídeo con un escueto texto: “Haz algo, Vicente”.

