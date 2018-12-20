“Soberbio”, “épico”, “obra maestra”, “arte”, “esta mierda es buena”… Estas son algunas de las reacciones al ultimo videomontaje publicado por Alberto González (@queridoantonio), el autor de los famosos vídeos manipulados de El Intermedio.

El vídeo juega con el spot publicitario de Pescanova, protagonizado este año por Vicente del Bosque. En el anuncio original, el exseleccionador nacional de fútbol se afeita el bigote y ya nadie le reconoce. La voz en off del anuncio concluye: “Vicente del Bosque, sin bigote no es Vicente, al igual que los langostinos Rodolfo, sin bigote, no son Rodolfos. Con bigotes, la calidad es superior”.

???? Ingenioso spot de Pescanova con Vicente del Bosque de protagonista! pic.twitter.com/NeyJDRu5Av — Morgana Studios (@MorganaStudios) 16 de diciembre de 2018

La versión de Alberto González juega con la escena del final y la combina con una música y acaba creando una genial y terrorífica pieza audiovisual que ha desatado las carcajadas y la admiración en las redes. Su creador ha compartido el vídeo con un escueto texto: “Haz algo, Vicente”.

Por interés académico, dejo aquí el guión de mi última obra pic.twitter.com/OOd7DMS0OC — Alberto González (@queridoantonio) 16 de diciembre de 2018

El resplandor del Bosque — Salvador Cruz (Boro) (@boroscq) 16 de diciembre de 2018

Soberbio! Épico! Terrorífico! Ciclópeo!!! — El Tío George (@ElPutoRencor) 16 de diciembre de 2018

Con el colesterol poca broma — La hiena que rie (@Lagarto550) 16 de diciembre de 2018

Te quiero. — Anibal (@Anibaljmg) 16 de diciembre de 2018

De lo mejor que he visto este año jajajajajajajajajajaja — Kokri Koki (@Hablaocalla__) 17 de diciembre de 2018

Esta mierda es buena — La hiena que rie (@Lagarto550) 16 de diciembre de 2018

Se nota que has llegado a tu madurez artística #obraCumbre — krelick (@krelick) 18 de diciembre de 2018