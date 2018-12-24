Diario Público
El falso anuncio que refleja la lamentable situación de los precios de los alquileres: “Puse la foto de una celda”

El problema con los precios de los alquileres en las ciudades españolas sigue creciendo. Para demostrarlo, una tuitera decidió poner un anuncio falso en el que alquilaba “un apartamento de 14 metros cuadrados en el centro de Madrid por 480 euros”. La trampa estaba en la imagen usada ya que, en realidad, correspondía a una celda de  una prisión española.

"A la hora había interesados. Si esto ya no demuestra que necesitamos soluciones, yo ya no sé", explicaba en la publicación. La respuesta de los usuarios tampoco se hizo esperar y muchos coincidieron en que “tiene mucho mejor aspecto que muchas infraviviendas que hay en el mercado”. Algunos quisieron usar el humor pero el mensaje es el mismo: parar la situación.

