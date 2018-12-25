Diario Público
Los mejores memes del discurso de Navidad del rey Felipe VI

Llega la Navidad y, como cada año, nos comemos el tradicional discurso del rey. Felipe VI se ha dirigido este año a los jóvenes, precisamente los más críticos con la monarquía. Un mensaje pensado para expresar muy buenas intenciones, con palabras como "cohesión", "convivencia" o "progreso", pero que pasó de puntillas por muchas preocupaciones clave para los españoles.

Un discurso que vale poco más que para el lucimiento del monarca y que muchos tuiteros han transformado en risas gracias a sus tradicionales memes:

