Los mejores memes del discurso de Navidad del rey Felipe VI

Llega la Navidad y, como cada año, nos comemos el tradicional discurso del rey. Felipe VI se ha dirigido este año a los jóvenes, precisamente los más críticos con la monarquía. Un mensaje pensado para expresar muy buenas intenciones, con palabras como "cohesión", "convivencia" o "progreso", pero que pasó de puntillas por muchas preocupaciones clave para los españoles.
Un discurso que vale poco más que para el lucimiento del monarca y que muchos tuiteros han transformado en risas gracias a sus tradicionales memes:
— Tikko ® (@tikotikoh) 25 de diciembre de 2018
— Aitor Solozabal (@Udaiso) 25 de diciembre de 2018
— Aitor Solozabal (@Udaiso) 25 de diciembre de 2018
#DiscursoDelRey pic.twitter.com/LZXke4HOPg
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) 25 de diciembre de 2018
— Proscojoncio (@Proscojoncio) 25 de diciembre de 2018
Morri Crismas Súbditos !! pic.twitter.com/bmMhyAZqqc
— Zalatoy (@zalatoy) 25 de diciembre de 2018
Con ustedes, su Majestad Felipe VI. #ElReyNoTeHabla te rapea. pic.twitter.com/2IjBOswEga
— ácido (@acidoenlared) 24 de diciembre de 2018
— Tuan (@____tuan) 24 de diciembre de 2018
— Los tributos subirán en catorce fanegas de grano para sufragar la campaña contra los piratas berberiscos. Y habrá un flamante buey de recompensa para el que me traiga la cabeza del bandolero Lucas de Burgos, el afanador de Cabra. pic.twitter.com/sK1AALuLWH
— La Historia Es Meme (@lahistoesmeme) 24 de diciembre de 2018
#ElReyNoTeHabla porque es un León!#discursodelrey#MensajeNavidadRey pic.twitter.com/snNzNRKNYH
— ⫷BIZARRO⫸ (@SuperbainK) 25 de diciembre de 2018
— Tuan (@____tuan) 24 de diciembre de 2018
— Flange Doozer (@FlangeDoozer) 24 de diciembre de 2018
— Dolors Boatella (@DolorsBoatella) 25 de diciembre de 2018
— Dolors Boatella (@DolorsBoatella) 25 de diciembre de 2018
— Aitor Solozabal (@Udaiso) 25 de diciembre de 2018
— Aitor Solozabal (@Udaiso) 25 de diciembre de 2018
— Mortadela (@MortaSiciliana) 25 de diciembre de 2018
#MensajeNavidad pic.twitter.com/EckX7I3Q7K
— SheilaLjungberg (@SheilaLjungber) 24 de diciembre de 2018
Lo importante es que no me echéis! #MensajeNavidadRey pic.twitter.com/qSJI0GVymc
— ⫷BIZARRO⫸ (@SuperbainK) 24 de diciembre de 2018
— Proscojoncio (@Proscojoncio) 25 de diciembre de 2018
"Y podéis elegir Tercera República oooooooo... la caja sorpresa" pic.twitter.com/hMcu5hVfze
— Proscojoncio (@Proscojoncio) 25 de diciembre de 2018
Yo empezando 2018 / Yo terminando 2018. pic.twitter.com/WYCs5qker3
— Dani Gove (@Dani_Gove) 24 de diciembre de 2018
— Aitor Solozabal (@Udaiso) 25 de diciembre de 2018
— ⫷BIZARRO⫸ (@SuperbainK) 24 de diciembre de 2018
