La Policía Local de Zaragoza está de celebración después de haber desarticulado un nodo fundamental de una enorme red de tráfico de droga en la ciudad.

En esta imagen que el departamento ha subido a sus redes sociales puede verse el impresionante alijo incautado al narcotraficante. A saber: Tres bolsitas de marihuana de no más de un gramo y dos billetes de cinco euros que el detenido obtuvo por la venta de estupefacientes en la que fue cazado 'in fraganti'. Con tamaño decomiso, las bromas en Twitter no se han hecho esperar. La publicación ha sido retuiteada 1.500 veces y atesora casi 2.000 favoritos, además de algunas respuestas tronchantes:

