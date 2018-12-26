La Policía Local de Zaragoza está de celebración después de haber desarticulado un nodo fundamental de una enorme red de tráfico de droga en la ciudad.
Esta semana, #UAPO ha detenido a un joven por un delito contra la salud pública, tras ser observado in fraganti realizando una venta de marihuana a otro individuo
Igualmente, se localizó el escondite donde guardaba más bolsitas preparadas para su venta#SeguridadCiudadana pic.twitter.com/vxuxp1GPsP
— Policía Zaragoza (@policiazaragoza) 21 de diciembre de 2018
En esta imagen que el departamento ha subido a sus redes sociales puede verse el impresionante alijo incautado al narcotraficante. A saber: Tres bolsitas de marihuana de no más de un gramo y dos billetes de cinco euros que el detenido obtuvo por la venta de estupefacientes en la que fue cazado 'in fraganti'. Con tamaño decomiso, las bromas en Twitter no se han hecho esperar. La publicación ha sido retuiteada 1.500 veces y atesora casi 2.000 favoritos, además de algunas respuestas tronchantes:
Narcos 5, @NetflixES.
— Jonathan Martínez (@jonathanmartinz) 23 de diciembre de 2018
— El cura Michael (@Cachipunchin) 22 de diciembre de 2018
La DEA tiene que estar muerta de envidia
— Valvulina (@balvulina) 23 de diciembre de 2018
Breaking Bad. pic.twitter.com/DoG7iknJYN
— Adriramvi (@pandoravi23) 23 de diciembre de 2018
Eso lo encontraba mi madre a diario en la lavadora. ????
— ???????????????????? ???? (@Tarantinto78) 22 de diciembre de 2018
Menos mal, ya me he terminado la de México... pic.twitter.com/Nq6QGPTXqB
— Arko (@arkonero) 23 de diciembre de 2018
