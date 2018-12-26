Diario Público
Ussía en Twitter Alfonso Ussía se cae con todo el equipo en Twitter al contestar a una cuenta parodia de Pedro Sánchez

Alfonso Ussía está tan confuso que se hirió a sí mismo. Esa podría ser la oración que resume la situación en la que el siempre polémico contertulio se vio involucrado.

Una cuenta fake de Pedro Sánchez bromeó con el mensaje que el presidente del Gobierno posteó en su cuenta de Twitter.

Ussía, como presa voraz de sangre, atacó con un simple y escueto: "Se puede ser más tonto?"

Lo que el escritor no sabía es que esa cuenta era una parodia, tal y como se apunta claramente en la biografía de la misma.

Más tarde, no contento con el autozasca que se había dado, se contesta a él mismo comentado que, al fin y al cabo, era una buena broma.

Algunos usuarios no han desperdiciado la ocasión y han aprovechado para contestar a Ussía su propia pregunta.

