Alfonso Ussía está tan confuso que se hirió a sí mismo. Esa podría ser la oración que resume la situación en la que el siempre polémico contertulio se vio involucrado.
Una cuenta fake de Pedro Sánchez bromeó con el mensaje que el presidente del Gobierno posteó en su cuenta de Twitter.
Felices fiestas de invierno y que paséis una feliz noche con vuestros seres queridos, mascotas, hijos y familias inclusivas, igualitarias y feministas!!
— Pedro Sánchez, Presidente del Gobierno ___ PARODIA (@sanchezcasrejon) 24 de diciembre de 2018
Ussía, como presa voraz de sangre, atacó con un simple y escueto: "Se puede ser más tonto?"
Se puede ser más tonto?
— Alfonso Ussía (@alfonso_ussia) 25 de diciembre de 2018
Lo que el escritor no sabía es que esa cuenta era una parodia, tal y como se apunta claramente en la biografía de la misma.
Más tarde, no contento con el autozasca que se había dado, se contesta a él mismo comentado que, al fin y al cabo, era una buena broma.
Me parece que era una buena broma.
— Alfonso Ussía (@alfonso_ussia) 25 de diciembre de 2018
Algunos usuarios no han desperdiciado la ocasión y han aprovechado para contestar a Ussía su propia pregunta.
— isabel (@superchipo) 26 de diciembre de 2018
Alfonsito.....creo que te has caído con todo el equipo....si que se puede ser más tonto,lo has demostrado.
— Bruno (@makarramakarra) 26 de diciembre de 2018
Mejor borre su comentario anterior, por dignidad
— pepe simón (@pepesimonm) 25 de diciembre de 2018
Pero si te lo has tragado, so memo. ????????????
— MARIA TERESA LILLO S (@LILLOTERESA) 25 de diciembre de 2018
