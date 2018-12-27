Diario Público
El chiste sobre el torero Padilla que entra “en los cuartos de final al mejor tuit navideño”

A pocos días de que acabe el año, llega por Twitter un chiste que “entra en los cuartos de final al mejor tuit navideño”. Lleva acumulados más de 2.000 retuits y más de 4.000 “me gusta”. Su autor es el tuitero @bocijaro y tiene como protagonista al torero Juan José Padilla, que este mismo mes se ha retirado de las plazas tras años matando toros y que es conocido por haber sufrido 39 cogidas en su carrera, varias de ellas gravísimas, y por posar con una bandera franquista durante una corrida.

El tuit ha tenido decenas de reacciones:

