Teodoro García felicita el año a Puigdemont tocando el himno de España en un órgano

Teodoro García Egea debe tener un peculiar significado de "hacer política". El número dos del PP ha publicado un vídeo en su cuenta de Instagram en el que dedica a Carles Puigdemont el himno de España interpretado en un órgano.

El político popular, en el texto que acompaña al vídeo, felicita el año al expresidente catalán, incluso lo llega a citar para asegurarse que le llega la notificación. El mensaje continúa con una clara alegoría al nacionalismo español: "Feliz año a todos los españoles que desde cualquier rincón de #España aman su país, su himno y su bandera. Y respetan la Ley y la Constitución.".

El texto termina diciendo que "#Cataluña siempre será una parte de España, y al que no le guste que se vaya a Bruselas de concierto con Puigdemont".

