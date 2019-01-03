Diario Público
El vídeo viral que quita la careta al líder de Vox: “¿De qué vive Santiago Abascal?”

Aunque podría pasar por desconocido, Santiago Abascal no es nuevo en el mundo de la política. Un vídeo de Spanish Revolution que se ha viralizado en pocos minutos y que se ha compartido más de 10.000 veces en Facebook desenmascara la financiación del líder de Vox.

Repasando su periplo entre diversas administraciones públicas y poniendo el génesis cuando con 18 años se afilió al PP, el líder de la formación ultraderechista se ha ido lucrando poco a poco entre sueldos estratosféricos, ayudas destinadas a la fundación que creó sobre mecenazgo y que nadie sabe el beneficio social que reportó y puestos a dedo por parte de Esperanza Aguirre.

Que Abascal se haya convertido en lo que es gracias a todo aquello que ahora critica no debería pasar desapercibido a los posibles votantes que ven a Vox como una opción política honrada.

