El Ejército estadounidense se ha disculpado por publicar en Twitter un polémico vídeo para felicitar el año en el que un avión bombardea territorios enemigos. La reacción del Comando Estratégico de Estados Unidos (USSC) podría haber sido:

"Me he equivocado de producto, he echado unas bombas encima de los malos y ha hecho una reacción en Twitter que flipas. Vamos, que la he liado parda, ¿sabes?".

Sin embargo, quizás para compensar, los perdones de las Fuerzas Armadas de Trump han sido más formales:

"Nuestro tuit anterior de Año Nuevo fue de mal gusto y no refleja nuestros valores. Pedimos disculpas. Estamos comprometidos con la seguridad de Estados Unidos y sus aliados".

Our previous NYE tweet was in poor taste & does not reflect our values. We apologize. We are dedicated to the security of America & allies.

— US Strategic Command (@US_Stratcom) 31 de diciembre de 2018