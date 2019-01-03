Diario Público
Twitter El bombástico tuit del Ejército de EEUU… Vamos, que la han liado parda

Tuit eliminado por el Comando Estratégico de EEUU. / @US_STRATCOM
El Ejército estadounidense se ha disculpado por publicar en Twitter un polémico vídeo para felicitar el año en el que un avión bombardea territorios enemigos. La reacción del Comando Estratégico de Estados Unidos (USSC) podría haber sido:

"Me he equivocado de producto, he echado unas bombas encima de los malos y ha hecho una reacción en Twitter que flipas. Vamos, que la he liado parda, ¿sabes?".

Tuit eliminado por el Comando Estratégico de EEUU. / @US_STRATCOM
Sin embargo, quizás para compensar, los perdones de las Fuerzas Armadas de Trump han sido más formales:

"Nuestro tuit anterior de Año Nuevo fue de mal gusto y no refleja nuestros valores. Pedimos disculpas. Estamos comprometidos con la seguridad de Estados Unidos y sus aliados".

Además, borraron el belicoso y controvertido tuit, que acompañaba las imágenes del bombardeo con un irónico texto (maldita la gracia):

"La tradición en Times Square para Año Nuevo es soltar la gran bola... Si alguna vez es necesario, estamos listos para lanzar algo mucho más grande. ¡Mira hasta el final!".

¡Bola extra!  Los misiles de Arabia Saudí son bombas de confeti: palabra de Borrell 

