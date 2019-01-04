El programa de citas a ciegas First Dates ha vuelto a dejar otro momento de machismo por parte de uno de los concursantes.

Esta vez, la cita reunió a un hombre y a una mujer de tercera edad que buscaban encontrar el amor con Carlos Sobera como Cupido. Sin embargo, Purificación, que es como se llama la mujer, se topó con un individuo retrogrado que, más que una pareja, buscaba una sirvienta.

El momento de tensión llegó cuando la camarera les tomó nota. Sin venir a cuento, el concursante se aventuró con una pregunta retórica basada la absurda premisa que vincula a la mujer con el hogar: "¿Tú sabes la alegría que me daría tener a una mujer en la casa para controlar?".

"Hay muchos hombres que hacen en la casa mucho más que las mujeres, ¿qué te crees?", le respondió, para preguntarle si sabía barrer y fregar. La respuesta del hombre lo dijo todo: "No, no. No lo he hecho. Bueno, ni lo hago".

Sin embargo, producción plegó un corte de Prudencia confesando ante las cámaras sus impresiones sobre la cita.

"Entonces ¿que coño quiere? ¿tener una mujer para servirte? como que no hijo; eso ya se termino"