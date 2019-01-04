Antonio Maestre se ha visto las caras con el secretario general de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith, después de que el partido de extrema derecha interpusiera una querella contra él por un supuesto delito de calumnias.
El periodista de La Marea ha aprovechado su participación en una tertulia televisiva para dejar en evidencia las contradicciones de Vox. De esta forma, Maestre ha preguntado a Ortega Smith por el dinero público que el líder de su partido, Santiago Abascal, estuvo cobrando en la Comunidad de Madrid de Esperanza Aguirre.
La reacción del político ultraderechista fue llamar "delincuente" al periodista, lo cual no amedrentó a Maestre, que volvió a formular la pregunta.
Esta vez, Ortega Smith guardó silencio, en tanto que el presentador del programa tuvo que intervenir para dar paso a otra pregunta de otro tertuliano. "No va a contestar el señor Ortega", zanjaba.
Esto ocurre cuando @AntonioMaestre pregunta a @Ortega_Smith de @vox_es sobre las mamandurrias de @santi_ABASCAL cobrando de lo público cuando era el pupilo de Esperanza Aguirre.
Silencio e insultos.
A esta gente se la desmonta muy fácilmente.
¡DIFUNDE! pic.twitter.com/zyysIipyx2
— The CeяvantesFAQs (@CervantesFAQs) 4 de enero de 2019
