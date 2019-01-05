Diario Público
Facebook La secretaria de comunicación del PP echa balones fuera sobre el vídeo que desea la muerte a Sánchez

El polémico vídeo humorístico que desea la muerte a Pedro Sánchez. / @IGNDELAPUERTA
Por

La secretaria de comunicación del PP, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha echado balones fuera cuando le han preguntado por el vídeo que desea la muerte de Pedro Sánchez.

El periodista Fernando Mas le dejó caer a Díaz Ayuso si iba a asumir alguna responsabilidad y, tras su respuesta, le recordó cuál era su cargo, pero la política conservadora insistió en que el "área digital" del PP no dependía de ella.

El controvertido vídeo sobre Pedro Sánchez, grabado por el youtuber Ignacio de la Puerta fue difundido desde la cuenta oficial del Partido Popular, aunque luego Génova eliminó el tuit y pidió disculpas.

El Gobierno ha anunciado que llevará a la Fiscalía el vídeo para que analice si su contenido es constitutivo de delito.

Mientras, el humorista y autor del sketch ha pedido disculpas al presidente del Gobierno por su polémica carta a los Reyes Magos.

Sin embargo, ha dejado claro que no era un ataque político, sino un viejo chiste actualizado que no conviene "dramatizar".

En un post en Facebook, añadió: "No tengo la culpa de que el PP comparta mi vídeo".

