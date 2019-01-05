La secretaria de comunicación del PP, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha echado balones fuera cuando le han preguntado por el vídeo que desea la muerte de Pedro Sánchez.
No es mi responsabilidad. Muy mal ese vídeo, lamentable. Un abrazo.
— Isabel Díaz Ayuso (@IdiazAyuso) 5 de enero de 2019
El periodista Fernando Mas le dejó caer a Díaz Ayuso si iba a asumir alguna responsabilidad y, tras su respuesta, le recordó cuál era su cargo, pero la política conservadora insistió en que el "área digital" del PP no dependía de ella.
No depende de mí el área digital donde por cierto, hay un equipo que trabaja incansablemente y siempre con respeto y profesionalidad. Quien haya compartido ese vídeo ha metido la pata. Esa es mi opinión.
— Isabel Díaz Ayuso (@IdiazAyuso) 5 de enero de 2019
El controvertido vídeo sobre Pedro Sánchez, grabado por el youtuber Ignacio de la Puerta fue difundido desde la cuenta oficial del Partido Popular, aunque luego Génova eliminó el tuit y pidió disculpas.
Borramos y pedimos disculpas por el tweet anterior. No era nuestra intención ofender ni desear mal a nadie. Ha sido un error.
Felices Reyes Magos a todos.
— Partido Popular ???????? (@PPopular) 5 de enero de 2019
El Gobierno ha anunciado que llevará a la Fiscalía el vídeo para que analice si su contenido es constitutivo de delito.
Mientras, el humorista y autor del sketch ha pedido disculpas al presidente del Gobierno por su polémica carta a los Reyes Magos.
Sin embargo, ha dejado claro que no era un ataque político, sino un viejo chiste actualizado que no conviene "dramatizar".
En un post en Facebook, añadió: "No tengo la culpa de que el PP comparta mi vídeo".
