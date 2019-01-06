Diario Público
Reyes Magos El Baltasar de Andoain se viene arriba al final de su discurso y destapa el pastel ante los niños del pueblo

Durante la jornada de cabalgatas de reyes magos por España, esta vez, todas parecían que pasarían desapercibidas, pero no fue así. Durante el discurso en el balcón del Ayuntamiento de Adonain, en Gipuzkoa, Baltasar cogía el micrófono y empezaba un discurso que levantaba a los presentes:

El rey mago jugaba con los oyentes y bromeaba con ellos, por lo que el ambiente era fantástico, pero al final, suelta la frase prohibida en estas fechas: "Que sepáis que los padres son los reyes". Ahí se corta el vídeo.

Tras la inexplicable resolución del discurso, en la cuenta de Instagram de aaleexaa3, se puede ver en un contenido temporal al hombre vestido de Baltasar dando explicaciones: "Ha sido un malentendido, no quería hacer mal. Lo que quería decir es que los padres son los reyes de la casa. Son los que mandan".

Esto ha provocado reacciones de apoyo al hombre, entendiendo el malentendido:

