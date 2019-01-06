Durante la jornada de cabalgatas de reyes magos por España, esta vez, todas parecían que pasarían desapercibidas, pero no fue así. Durante el discurso en el balcón del Ayuntamiento de Adonain, en Gipuzkoa, Baltasar cogía el micrófono y empezaba un discurso que levantaba a los presentes:
Este es el discurso de Baltasar en el pueblo de Andoain, Gipuzkoa. Final inesperado ???????????? pic.twitter.com/DgfsHcQJ1I
— Carlos V (@ElCarlossssSs) 5 de enero de 2019
El rey mago jugaba con los oyentes y bromeaba con ellos, por lo que el ambiente era fantástico, pero al final, suelta la frase prohibida en estas fechas: "Que sepáis que los padres son los reyes". Ahí se corta el vídeo.
Tras la inexplicable resolución del discurso, en la cuenta de Instagram de aaleexaa3, se puede ver en un contenido temporal al hombre vestido de Baltasar dando explicaciones: "Ha sido un malentendido, no quería hacer mal. Lo que quería decir es que los padres son los reyes de la casa. Son los que mandan".
Esto ha provocado reacciones de apoyo al hombre, entendiendo el malentendido:
Baltasar eres un máquina #Andoain pic.twitter.com/j9ye6ydi27
— Kevin Iglesias (@KevinIglesias19) 5 de enero de 2019
2016: "No te lo perdonaré jamas, Manuela Carmena"
2017: "Soy copernico"
2018: No soy Gaspar, soy chiquetete
2019: "¡Que sepáis que los padres son los reyes!. Venga, gabon"
La noche de reyes tiene algo especial ???????? #Andoain pic.twitter.com/aiO4RMzytV
— Эндрю ☭???? (@andressantrig) 5 de enero de 2019
Rompiendo tradiciones nivel:#Andoain pic.twitter.com/omBcaCQmIy
— El cuarto gato ???? (@JoseCarlos__93) 5 de enero de 2019
Baltasar en #Andoain pic.twitter.com/W5uOIiZrup
— Jose Luis® (@joseluisdc22) 6 de enero de 2019
