Reyes Magos “Cuando el humor de Baltasar es más negro que el propio Baltasar”: reacciones al rey mago de Andoain

El Baltasar de Andoain ha sido más comentado hoy que los regalos que han llegado a los hogares. El terrible despiste del hombre, que ya ha dado explicaciones, demuestra que no tenía mala intención. No quita que haya sido de lo más desafortunado.

Su frase "los padres son los reyes" ha venido acompañada de una tromba de reacciones que han acaparado Twitter. Muchas de ellas incitan al odio contra el hombre, pero nos fijaremos en las que despiertan el buen sentido del humor.

Por supuesto, cualquier tema ha sido perfectamente hilvanado con el rey mago: Vox, Felipe VI, alguna escena de películas e incluso el PP, han sufrido daños colaterales por el bien de la comedia.

