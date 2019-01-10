Diario Público
La candidata del PP al Ayuntamiento de València: “Disculpas si me paso al valenciano, pero tengo ese defecto”

Por

La regeneración del PP valenciano empieza fuerte. La candidata del PP al Ayuntamiento de València, María José Català, renegó de su lengua materna al pedir disculpas adelantadas diciendo: "Disculpas si me paso al valenciano pero es mi lengua materna y tengo ese defecto"".

La hemeroteca, que deja al descubierto la idea que Català se puede hacer de la pluralidad de lenguas en España, la ha publicado el periodista Juan Miguel Garrido en su cuenta de Twitter, recordando un vídeo grabado en marzo de 2011 durante la presentación de las candidaturas de alcaldes del PP para las elecciones.

Este documento ha hecho saltar por los aires a algunos usuarios de la misma red social, que han calificado las declaraciones como "humillantes e indignantes", "tristes", "ridículas" y "deleznables".

La otra cara pública del PP de València será Isabel Bonig, que se presentará como candidata a la Comunitat Valenciana. Bonig, por su parte, no ha perdido el tiempo y ha justificado a un partido ultraderechista como Vox alegando que "defender otra organización del Estado no es anticonstitucional". Además, pone al mismo nivel las propuestas anacrónicas y recentralistas de Vox con las federalistas que defienden desde el PSPV y Compromís.

