La candidata del PP al Ayuntamiento de València: “Disculpas si me paso al valenciano, pero tengo ese defecto”

La regeneración del PP valenciano empieza fuerte. La candidata del PP al Ayuntamiento de València, María José Català, renegó de su lengua materna al pedir disculpas adelantadas diciendo: "Disculpas si me paso al valenciano pero es mi lengua materna y tengo ese defecto"".
La hemeroteca, que deja al descubierto la idea que Català se puede hacer de la pluralidad de lenguas en España, la ha publicado el periodista Juan Miguel Garrido en su cuenta de Twitter, recordando un vídeo grabado en marzo de 2011 durante la presentación de las candidaturas de alcaldes del PP para las elecciones.
Candidata del PP al Ayuntamiento de Valencia:
"En primer lugar, pediros disculpas por si en algún momento me paso al valenciano, pero es mi lengua materna y tengo ese defecto. Si lo hago, me perdonáis".
María José Catalá y OLÉ pic.twitter.com/K52JQGBKVp
— Juan Miguel Garrido (@Juanmi_News) 10 de enero de 2019
Este documento ha hecho saltar por los aires a algunos usuarios de la misma red social, que han calificado las declaraciones como "humillantes e indignantes", "tristes", "ridículas" y "deleznables".
Lo humillante e indignante. Por un plato de lentejas es capaz de hacer imbecilidad. Tengo que pedir perdón por ser catalán y por hablar catalán, ante la fauna nacional?.
— Liberto Palau Serven (@LibertoPalauSer) 10 de enero de 2019
Q triste tener q pedir perdon pir usar tu lengua materna en tu pais
— bita (@bitajr) 10 de enero de 2019
Aquella intervención fue deleznable. Qué vergüenza. Aunque me preocupa que muchos valencianos/as le compren ese "discurso"...
— Albert #PaísValencià???? (@_Gafas_y_reloj_) 10 de enero de 2019
La otra cara pública del PP de València será Isabel Bonig, que se presentará como candidata a la Comunitat Valenciana. Bonig, por su parte, no ha perdido el tiempo y ha justificado a un partido ultraderechista como Vox alegando que "defender otra organización del Estado no es anticonstitucional". Además, pone al mismo nivel las propuestas anacrónicas y recentralistas de Vox con las federalistas que defienden desde el PSPV y Compromís.
