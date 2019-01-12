Diario Público
Homofobia “Cómo cobrar una subvención si eres maricón o bollera”: un vídeo se ríe de la homofobia que acusa de vivir de las ayudas

"Os metéis en la página de la Junta de Andalucía...". Así empieza el vídeo del tuitero @aleex_lapeira en el que cuenta cómo cobrar una subvención si "sufres" algún tipo de diversidad sexual. El vídeo ha corrido como la pólvora a través de redes sociales... porque evidentemente es falso.

Este tuitero ha querido reírse de las acusaciones que la derecha más rancia hace sobre el colectivo LGTBi. Las típicas críticas de "vivís de las subvenciones" o las "paguitas" que cobran por "estar enfermos" han sufrido una contundente respuesta con este vídeo.

Como el tuitero ha empezado a recibir notificaciones de todo tipo, ha querido aclarar (por si hacía falta) que es falso que desde la Junta de Andalucía puedas recibir una subvención por ser gay o lesbiana.

"Los bisexuales supongo que cobramos la mitad"

Las respuestas no han tardado en dispararse, ya que personas con diferentes inclinaciones sexuales han querido sumarse a la broma.

