"Os metéis en la página de la Junta de Andalucía...". Así empieza el vídeo del tuitero @aleex_lapeira en el que cuenta cómo cobrar una subvención si "sufres" algún tipo de diversidad sexual. El vídeo ha corrido como la pólvora a través de redes sociales... porque evidentemente es falso.
Este tuitero ha querido reírse de las acusaciones que la derecha más rancia hace sobre el colectivo LGTBi. Las típicas críticas de "vivís de las subvenciones" o las "paguitas" que cobran por "estar enfermos" han sufrido una contundente respuesta con este vídeo.
Chicos! Os hago un videotutorial para que sepáis como cobrar si resides en Andalucía y eres maricón/bollera y tal pic.twitter.com/fyRSh3gfUN
— Aleex | ❌???? (@aleex_lapeira) 11 de enero de 2019
Como el tuitero ha empezado a recibir notificaciones de todo tipo, ha querido aclarar (por si hacía falta) que es falso que desde la Junta de Andalucía puedas recibir una subvención por ser gay o lesbiana.
Obviamente este video se ve que es FALSO por varios motivos. Para los que no lo sepan, antes de que ladren sin opinar, el video está hecho como respuesta a esta clase de gente que dice que vivimos del cuento y con pagas (ojalá recibir dinero por ser quien soy) pic.twitter.com/eI0jNQwXIW
— Aleex | ❌???? (@aleex_lapeira) 11 de enero de 2019
así que por favor, aquellas personas que solamente piensan en criticar sin saber porque así se creen más guays o algo, va sin ánimos de ofender a nadie y está hecho con toda la buena fe del mundo.
si te molesta el video en sí o hasta el propio acento, te guardas la opinión
— Aleex | ❌???? (@aleex_lapeira) 11 de enero de 2019
"Los bisexuales supongo que cobramos la mitad"
Las respuestas no han tardado en dispararse, ya que personas con diferentes inclinaciones sexuales han querido sumarse a la broma.
Los bisexuales supongo que cobramos la mitad de la ayuda no? Por eso de ser medio heteros.
— Mery (@yosoylamery) 11 de enero de 2019
Yo el triple por ser bi y trans. Me gusta esto.
— Lara Santaella ???? Fotógrafa de fortuna (@lara_santaella) 11 de enero de 2019
Mierda tío tenía que haber salido del armario cuando me di cuenta y así me pagaban antes
— ali????️ (@humancloud16) 12 de enero de 2019
Soy extremeño, me hacéis hueco en alguna casa y me hago pasar por andalú?
— ↬ℛσвв ⋆ ❝ ℱαυcєѕ. ❞ de eneros a febreros (@Avocadooont) 11 de enero de 2019
