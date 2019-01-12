Diario Público
Diario Público

Isabel Díaz Ayuso ¿Candidata del PP o de Vox?: La “amiga de Israel” que quiere acabar con la “dictadura del feminismo radical”

Por

Isabel Díaz Ayuso y José Luis Martínez-Almeida son los elegidos por Pablo Casado para la Comunidad y el Ayuntamiento de la capital.

Díaz Ayuso, hasta ahora vicesecretaria de Comunicación del Partido Popular en Madrid, ya había saltado a la palestra por declaraciones anteriores en este arranque de 2019. Sus comentarios, cercanos a la ideología de Vox, a veces levantan la duda sobre a qué partido debería pertenecer.

Polémica desde su cuenta de Twitter, en más de una ocasión ha generado debate en torno a sus publicaciones.

Tal vez su frase más sonada fue la que pronunció el pasado 8 de enero, cuando aseguró que quiere "acabar con la dictadura del feminismo radical".

Otra de sus perlas fue asegurar que "el 65% de las agresiones son entre hombres. Creo en los protocolos específicos de violencia de género, pero ante un juez todos debemos ser iguales".

"Amiga de Israel"

Tras su nuevo nombramiento, Díaz Ayuso ha cambiado su biografía de Twitter en la que se declaraba amiga de Israel. Tras salir a la luz que opta a la Presidencia, su perfil es más moderado, tal y como apunta El Diario.

Sus frases sobre feminismo no dejan indiferente a nadie.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo