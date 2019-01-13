Pocas veces un tuit dice tanto en tan poco espacio. Todos los hitos del pasado y del presente en la derecha, congregados en 280 caracteres.
El tesoro ha sido descubierto por Mauricio Entrialgo (@Tyrexito), y se trata de una publicación del año 2011 por parte de Isabel Díaz Ayuso, la nueva candidata del PP de Madrid a la Presidencia de la Comunidad.
Me encanta. RT @dlacalle: "He notado que todos los que están a favor del aborto ya han nacido". Ronald Reagan via @santi_ABASCAL
— Isabel Díaz Ayuso (@IdiazAyuso) 3 de noviembre de 2011
El tuitero rescató a través de una captura la publicación –no vaya a ser que sea borrado– y aseguró que se trataba de un poker, aunque más bien podría ser un repoker. ¿Cuántas veces un tuit puede recoger tanto concepto derechista? Antiaborto, Abascal, Daniel Lacalle, Reagan y Ayuso, todos en el mismo pack.
Díaz Ayuso, Lacalle, Reagan y Abascal: POKER. pic.twitter.com/M42beopUlD
— Mauro Entrialgo (@Tyrexito) 12 de enero de 2019
Reacciones completando para quinteto
Algunos usuarios recomendaban quien faltaba en esa coalición para tener ya el remate final a un tuit derechista:
Falta Aznar para Escalera Real
— Pasanospoco (@pasanospoco) 12 de enero de 2019
Falta Hitler. Siempre saludaba. Efusivamente
— José Luis Cheswick (@krollian) 13 de enero de 2019
Falta Margaret Thatcher...
— Psic????f????b???? (@psicofobo) 13 de enero de 2019
Respuestas a Reagan
La sesuda reflexión del expresidente de EEUU, fallecido en el año 2004, también dejó abierta la respuesta de varios tuiteros, incrédulos ante una frase con tan poco fondo.
"He notado que todos los que están a favor de la eutanasia, todavía no están muertos"
— vitolocomotoro (@vitolocomotoro) 13 de enero de 2019
Una reflexión tan pobre como su autor.
Supongo que cuando lo hizo el también estaba vivo.
— Manuel Rodríguez (@limianosanabria) 12 de enero de 2019
