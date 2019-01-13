Pocas veces un tuit dice tanto en tan poco espacio. Todos los hitos del pasado y del presente en la derecha, congregados en 280 caracteres.

El tesoro ha sido descubierto por Mauricio Entrialgo (@Tyrexito), y se trata de una publicación del año 2011 por parte de Isabel Díaz Ayuso, la nueva candidata del PP de Madrid a la Presidencia de la Comunidad.

Me encanta. RT @dlacalle: "He notado que todos los que están a favor del aborto ya han nacido". Ronald Reagan via @santi_ABASCAL

— Isabel Díaz Ayuso (@IdiazAyuso) 3 de noviembre de 2011