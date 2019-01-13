Diario Público
Partido Popular “Falta Hitler”: el poker de Ayuso con todos los gerifaltes de la derecha

Pocas veces un tuit dice tanto en tan poco espacio. Todos los hitos del pasado y del presente en la derecha, congregados en 280 caracteres.

El tesoro ha sido descubierto por Mauricio Entrialgo (@Tyrexito), y se trata de una publicación del año 2011 por parte de Isabel Díaz Ayuso, la nueva candidata del PP de Madrid a la Presidencia de la Comunidad.

El tuitero rescató a través de una captura la publicación –no vaya a ser que sea borrado– y aseguró que se trataba de un poker, aunque más bien podría ser un repoker. ¿Cuántas veces un tuit puede recoger tanto concepto derechista? Antiaborto, Abascal, Daniel Lacalle, Reagan y Ayuso, todos en el mismo pack.

Reacciones completando para quinteto

Algunos usuarios recomendaban quien faltaba en esa coalición para tener ya el remate final a un tuit derechista:

Respuestas a Reagan

La sesuda reflexión del expresidente de EEUU, fallecido en el año 2004, también dejó abierta la respuesta de varios tuiteros, incrédulos ante una frase con tan poco fondo.

