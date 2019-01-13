El programa de humor de TV3 Polònia, lo ha vuelto a hacer. Parodiando la mítica canción We are the world, compuesta por Micheal Jackson y Lionel Richie, el cambio del mensaje ha sido significativo.

Durante el estribillo cantan "gracias a Vox somos de centro, aunque pensemos casi igual de puertas para adentro". Se pueden ver a diferentes cómicos imitando a Albert Rivera, Pablo Casado o a Dolors Montserrat, que cantan unidos agradeciendo a Vox su irrupción en la política.

El aborto, Jose María Aznar, los derechos LGTBi... Polònia saca todos los temas y parecidos ideológicos entre Vox, Partido Popular y Ciudadanos, con su inigualable toque de humor.