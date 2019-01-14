El ejercicio perfecto, “puro buen rollo”, de la gimnasta Katelyn Ohashi que se ha hecho viral

Un ejercicio de 10, literalmente. Un vídeo de la gimnasta estadounidense Katelyn Ohashi se ha hecho viral por méritos propios. La cuenta de Twitter de la Universidad de UCLA lo compartió y suma más de 64.000 retuits y más de 275.000 “me gusta”.

A ???? isn't enough for this floor routine by @katelyn_ohashi. ???? pic.twitter.com/pqUzl7AlUA

— UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) 13 de enero de 2019