El ejercicio perfecto, “puro buen rollo”, de la gimnasta Katelyn Ohashi que se ha hecho viral

Un ejercicio de 10, literalmente. Un vídeo de la gimnasta estadounidense Katelyn Ohashi se ha hecho viral por méritos propios. La cuenta de Twitter de la Universidad de UCLA lo compartió y suma más de 64.000 retuits y más de 275.000 “me gusta”.
A ???? isn't enough for this floor routine by @katelyn_ohashi. ???? pic.twitter.com/pqUzl7AlUA
— UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) 13 de enero de 2019
Las increíbles piruetas y los saltos perfectos de su rutina de suelo, realizados como si no fuera nada complicado, sumados al genial de desparpajo de Ohashi le valieron la calificación de 10 perfecto por parte de los jueces. Y también la ovación general del público y ahora de las redes sociales.
No es la primera vez que uno de sus ejercicios se convierte en viral. Hace unos meses otro vídeo a ritmo de Michael Jackson ya dio la vuelta al mundo.
Flipando estoy con esta actuación de Katelyn Ohashi a ritmo de Michael Jackson con moonwalk incluido. Yo quiero terminar las reuniones como ella este ejercicio ????♀️ pic.twitter.com/HxFBnVVQ8b
— Lorena Fernández (@loretahur) 18 de abril de 2018
Katelyn Ohashi, nacida en Seattle (Washington), en 1997 (tiene 21 años), fue integrante del equipo nacional entre 2009 y 2013. Durante su época como profesional llegó a superar a la actual estrella mundial Simone Biles, que tiene su misma edad, pero acabó abandonando la competición de élite debido a a varias lesiones de hombro y espalda. Unos problemas que le obligaron a pasar por el quirófano en varias ocaciones.
En 2015 se unió al equipo de gimnasia artística de la Universidad de California en Los Ángeles (UCLA). Ohashi es la actual cocampeona de la NCAA (Asociación Nacional Deportiva Universitaria) en los ejercicios de suelo. También fue campeona por equipos de la NCAA en 2018.
THIS BIT?!?!?!?!!?! HOW?!?!?!?!! MAGIC!!??!??!?! pic.twitter.com/JeyW9QJ153
— bourgeois little prude (@Saraurora) 13 de enero de 2019
A-lu-ci-nan-te @katelyn_ohashi un ???? que parece poco! ▶️????????♂️pic.twitter.com/4BWna0K90G
— Fermín Rodríguez (@ferminrodriwez) 13 de enero de 2019
- Simone Biles es insuperable
- Katelyn_ohashi: sujétame el magnesio https://t.co/8viJXcRRow
— Ms. Dy-Na-Mi-Te-É! (@inmitadinamita) 14 de enero de 2019
El vídeo del que todo el mundo va a hablar en..3,2,1
La chica es @katelyn_ohashi y es buen rollo puro pic.twitter.com/ZyR7hw4V4t
— Javier Ruiz Martínez (@JRuizMz) 14 de enero de 2019
Con todos ustedes @katelyn_ohashi, el antídoto contra la tristeza. MARAVILLOSA!!!!!!!!!
???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? https://t.co/q6Iuy51n5j
— Raquel Martos (@RaquelMartos) 13 de enero de 2019
He descubierto a una gimnasta llamada Katelyn Ohashi y menamorao.
— Verano (@garbanzoloco) 14 de enero de 2019
Esto es ARTE
— Adrian Macam (@AdrianMacam_) 14 de enero de 2019
Acabo de ver el video y me voy a pegar tres días con agujetas.
— Ares (@Ares_TES) 13 de enero de 2019
