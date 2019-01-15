El futuro era esto: un huevo, la foto con más ‘me gusta’ en la historia de Instagram

Ya es oficial, la foto con más 'me gusta' en la historia de Instagram es un huevo. Tal cual: un huevo de gallina sobre un fondo blanco. Al momento de escribir esto suma más de 39 millones de likes y subiendo. La imagen fue publicada por la cuenta World Record Egg el pasado día 4 de enero. Junto a la foto del huevo, un texto: “Vamos a establecer un récord mundial juntos y a lograr el post con más ‘me gusta’ en Instagram batiendo el actual record mundial, de Kylie Jenner (18 millones)”.
Los autores del post etiquetaron a presentadores como Jimmy Fallon o Ellen DeGeneres y a medios de comunicación como CNN, Buzzfeed o Mashable. Tres semanas después de su publicación han logrado su objetivo con creces.
Los responsables del viral no han hecho públicos sus nombres pero han hecho algunas declaraciones a BuzzFeed en tono cómico. Según ellos, la autora de la imagen se llama Henrietta y es una gallina que vive en el campo en Reino Unido. El huevo se llamaría Eugene y sería suyo.
El viral ha sido alimentado también desde otras redes sociales como Instagram, donde la imagen también se ha convertido en meme:
Just found out what was inside the egg!! LLJ pic.twitter.com/qCvB1hdjkZ
— j♡ck (@RevvOCE) 15 de enero de 2019
#LikeTheEgg #EggSoldiers #Egggang #funny #lol #like #instagram #worldrecord @instagram @egg pic.twitter.com/rdJI2QZYBC
— J-Flo (@gx110) 13 de enero de 2019
Hagamos que esta sea la foto de un huevo más likeada de la historia.#LikeTheEgg #EggSoldiers #EggGang pic.twitter.com/rKvS4UddRv
— Milton Vieyra (@emevieyra) 14 de enero de 2019
Porque aunque rompan récords en Internet, no hay huevos que puedan con nosotros. #EchémonosUnHuevo #EggGang #EggSoldiers #LikeTheEgg pic.twitter.com/ItIr5CzbgO
— Durex Colombia (@DurexColombia) 14 de enero de 2019
Ya le gano ????????#likeTheEgg pic.twitter.com/BYbGHk8x9H
— Aldo Cruz (@AlCxa) 14 de enero de 2019
Mi propia versión. #LikeTheEgg ???? pic.twitter.com/ZnrTNFXfqJ
— Henry González A. (@henrygonzalez30) 15 de enero de 2019
@Polydor Lana del Egg ???? #LikeTheEgg #EggSoldiers #EggGang pic.twitter.com/9QhrswDWPj
— Linda from Purchasing (@teganandsellout) 14 de enero de 2019
Lo del huevo de Instagram es más viejo que Dalí #LikeTheEgg pic.twitter.com/hcowRbbAc6
— Martín Bianchi Tasso (@martinbianchi) 14 de enero de 2019
