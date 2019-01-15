El futuro era esto: un huevo, la foto con más ‘me gusta’ en la historia de Instagram

Ya es oficial, la foto con más 'me gusta' en la historia de Instagram es un huevo. Tal cual: un huevo de gallina sobre un fondo blanco. Al momento de escribir esto suma más de 39 millones de likes y subiendo. La imagen fue publicada por la cuenta World Record Egg el pasado día 4 de enero. Junto a la foto del huevo, un texto: “Vamos a establecer un récord mundial juntos y a lograr el post con más ‘me gusta’ en Instagram batiendo el actual record mundial, de Kylie Jenner (18 millones)”.

Los autores del post etiquetaron a presentadores como Jimmy Fallon o Ellen DeGeneres y a medios de comunicación como CNN, Buzzfeed o Mashable. Tres semanas después de su publicación han logrado su objetivo con creces.

Los responsables del viral no han hecho públicos sus nombres pero han hecho algunas declaraciones a BuzzFeed en tono cómico. Según ellos, la autora de la imagen se llama Henrietta y es una gallina que vive en el campo en Reino Unido. El huevo se llamaría Eugene y sería suyo.

El viral ha sido alimentado también desde otras redes sociales como Instagram, donde la imagen también se ha convertido en meme:

Just found out what was inside the egg!! LLJ pic.twitter.com/qCvB1hdjkZ

— j♡ck (@RevvOCE) 15 de enero de 2019