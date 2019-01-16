Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter & Facebook Apellidos gallegos del mundo: ¡extinguíos! Dejad que continúe la evolución

Apellidos gallegos en peligro de extinción. / ADUANEIROS SEM FRONTEIRAS
Por

Láncara, Sanfíns, Miñor, Santradán o Manselle son algunos apellidos gallegos en peligro de extinción, pero no los únicos. Hasta 21.000 personas gallegas, valga la redundancia, cuentan con un apellido singular, o sea, que sólo ellas se apellidan así. ¡Salvad las ballenas, pero también a los Becerreá, Noalla o Lidor!

El llamamiento ha partido de Ana Isabel Boullón, coordinadora del libro Antroponimia e lexicografía (Consello da Cultura Galega), quien ha explicado que el 97% de la población se reparte 5.800 apellidos. El más común [cof, cof] es Rodríguez, con 237.000 premiados.

El estudio, realizado a partir de unas conferencias organizadas por el Instituto da Lingua Galega, también dará lugar a un diccionario que recogerá los apellidos de la región, donde, como en botica, hay de todo: asturianos, catalanes, vascos, portugueses, españoles y, claro, gallegos.

Apellidos gallegos

 

Advertencia: el titular es un humilde homenaje a Siniestro Total y su fraseología popular. No somos gallegófobos y le deseamos una larga vida a los inventores del pulpo á feira y del licor café; a una tierra que ha alumbrado a gente como Pablo Iglesias (el genuino), Francisco Franco, Manuel Fraga, Mariano Rajoy, Juan Pardo, Cañita Brava o, ejem, mejor vamos parando...

En fin, los frikis de la onomástica y la antroponimia pueden consultar todos los apellidos 100% Galicia Calidade aquí (ojo, es un archivo pdf: ¡el perro muerde!). ¿Estará tu apellido, el de tu madre o abuelo en peligro de extinción? Los Pérez o González pueden respirar tranquilos.

Bola extra: ¿Sabes cuál es el nombre no vasco más frecuente en Euskadi?

Pelota vasca: ¿Por qué les llaman a sus hijas [spoiler] si es un nombre catalán?

Nombres vascos de niño y niña

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo