Celia Villalobos, sobre las mujeres que le abuchearon: “Eran de Podemos por su aspecto físico”

Celia Villalobos asistió el pasado martes al debate de investidura de Juanma Moreno como presidente de la Junta de Andalucía. A la salida del Parlamento regional, la diputada del PP por Málaga fue abucheada por algunas mujeres que acudieron a la multitudinaria protesta feminista convocada a las puertas de la sede de la Cámara andaluza.

Esta mañana, la política del PP se ha pronunciado al respecto y, para referirse a las manifestantes que le abuchearon, Villalobos ha señalado en el programa 'Espejo Público': "Lo que quedaba allí, y lo voy a decir con sinceridad, no eran las mujeres diputadas del Partido Socialista. Eran más bien gente de Podemos, por su aspecto físico y las cosas que decían".

Sus palabras, una vez más, vuelven a estar rodeadas de polémica. Al margen de su mala relación con la prensa y sus pilladas con la tablet, Villalobos ya criticó al diputado de Unidos Podemos Alberto Rodríguez por llevar rastas. En este sentido, la ex vicepresidenta primera de la Mesa del Congreso dijo: "Me dan igual las rastas, pero limpias, para no pegarme piojos".