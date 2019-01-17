No, la casa de Iglesias y Montero no es ilegal: Risto Mejide desmonta la ‘exclusiva’ de Inda

¿Verdad o mentira? ¿Está construida en suelo ilegal el chalet de Iglesias y Montero? Pues no, es falso. El programa de Risto Mejide Todo es Mentira ha comprobado la falsedad de la noticia publicada por OK Diario, en la que se afirma que el chalet en el que viven los dirigentes de Podemos está construido en un parque protegido."El casoplón de Iglesias y Montero no es ilegal", afirmaba Risto. Y se dedicó a demostrarlo.

Lo primero fue ponerse en contacto con el director de este medio, Eduardo Inda. "Me estáis tomando por gilipollas, es lo único que me cabrea", afirma el director de OK Diario. E insiste: "Sobre todo es importante que no me toméis por gilipollas que es lo que me cabrea".

Unas palabras a la que Risto respondió que no toma a nadie por gilipollas "a menos que me haya repetido en varias ocasiones que lo es". Y explicó que de todos los invitados que tuvo en Chester, Inda fue el único que quiso censurar su entrevista.

El siguiente paso fue hablar con el Ayuntamiento de Galapagar, el municipio madrileño en el que se encuentra el 'casoplón', para conocer si en verdad está construido en terreno ilegal. “El dibujito que han hecho ellos, no es así… Ellos han tenido acceso al expediente y en él se refleja que es suelo urbano consolidado”, aseguraba para el programa de Risto la responsable de urbanismo del consistorio, que está dirigido por el Partido Popular.

Al final, resultó que la noticia del diario de Inda se basaba en un plano urbanístico de 1976 que ya no está en vigor, en vez de por el plano actual de 1988, por el que el suelo es urbanizable y, por lo tanto, la noticia de OK Diario sería mentira.