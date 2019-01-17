Si visualizas por primera vez un debate en la Cámara de los Comunes de Reino Unido, puede que te veas teletransportado a una taberna de Manchester en pleno derbi entre el United y el City. Los gritos, las interrupciones, los abucheos y las pataletas son una tónica habitual en cualquier sesión que sorprende a todo aquel ajeno al especial funcionamiento del Parlamento británico.

Esta Cámara, en la que tampoco sobre el espacio como si de un pub modesto se tratase, ha vivido unos días de gran trascendencia. Y entre tanto griterío de diputados, una voz grave y desgarrada se ha convertido en el asombro de Europa. Es la voz de John Bercow, el 'speaker' o presidente de la Cámara, cuyas llamadas al orden han causado verdadero asombro.

Bercow, el Ana Pastor inglés, no tiene ningún mazo para un toque de atención a sus señorías. A pleno pulmón intenta calmar los ánimos de los exacerbados diputados. Coge aire y suelta una sola palabra "Orderrrr¡" alargando la "r" infinitamente hasta casi cambiar el color de su cara al bermellón ante la falta de oxígeno.

Una televisión alemana ha aprovechado el momento para resumir en un tuit sus momentos más memorables:

Mientras, en este vídeo colgado en Youtube se puede ver su llamativa intervención a la hora de leer el resultado de la votación del plan de brexit acordado por Theresa May con la Unión Europea.

Bercow, del Partido Conservador, lleva en el cargo desde el año 2009 y dejará el puesto en el verano 2019. Sin embargo, su postura como 'portavoz' del Parlamento debe ser completamente neutral y, lejos de ser postureo, sus gesticulaciones y gritos forman parte intrínseca de este peculiar político.

Es más, Bercow no ha tenido ningún reparo en reprender duramente a diputados de su propio partido si ha considerado que lo merecían. Una víctima de su contundencia fue no hace mucho el ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, Boris Johnson, por un comentario machista hacia la portavoz laborista de Exteriores, Emily Thornberry. "La portavoz de Exteriores de la oposición tiene un nombre y no es ‘lady algo’. Sabemos su nombre y es inapropiado y francamente sexista hablar en esos términos. Y no va a suceder en esta Cámara. Fin del asunto", le espetó.