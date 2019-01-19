Imke Wübbenhorst es entrenadora del BV Cloppenburg, un equipo de quinta división alemana, pero aun así es noticia debido a su situación: es la primera mujer en dirigir un equipo de fútbol masculino en una división profesional en Alemania.
Además, Wübbenhorst, que fue futbolista profesional hasta 2016, no se corta en las entrevistas. Ante las preguntas machistas y rancias de siempre, prefiere responder con ironía, ridiculizando al que hace ese tipo de cuestiones.
Se convirtió en el eje de la noticia cuando hace unos días, en una entrevista para el diario alemán Welt, se le preguntó si los hombres a los que entrenaba estaban vestidos cuando ella aparecía en el vestuario. Ante la sesuda cuestión, la entrenadora no dudó en responder: "Naturalmente que no. Soy una profesional. Elijo a mis jugadores por el tamaño de su pene".
Una respuesta y una reacción muy aplaudida en redes sociales, que se suman a tomarse a broma este tipo de actitudes periodísticas.
