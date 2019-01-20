10yearschallenge: los cambios ¿más? notables

El hashtag viralizado #10yearschallenge ha traído consigo que todo Twitter e Instagram publique sus cambios en la última década. Esta vez, la gente se lo ha tomado en serio. Aun así, un pequeño reducto de resistentes ha querido seguir bromeando con el tema, lo que ha dejado algunos memes fantásticos.
Sergio Ramos y su #10YearsChallenge pic.twitter.com/veQOorSWXt
— Darth Vindican????????️✌️???????? (@DarthVindican21) 19 de enero de 2019
Para Jordi Hurtado como si son 100 años #10yearschallenge pic.twitter.com/tEa4QVjMTy
— Rafael Quiñones (@RaFa__R8) 16 de enero de 2019
— non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) 17 de enero de 2019
#10yearschallenge pic.twitter.com/1Z1uAfvL0U
— Expediente Nito (@NitoSetroc) 16 de enero de 2019
#10yearchallenge este sí me representa. pic.twitter.com/GgVaZcxsBn
— QUIÉN NO APOYA, NO FOLLA (@sariita129) 17 de enero de 2019
Sin duda uno de los mejores #10YearsChallenge pic.twitter.com/63wAKwFeZk
— Enrique Maestu (@KikeMaestu) 17 de enero de 2019
Hay publicaciones que devuelven la esperanza
Mi #10YearChallenge ????????
— Mani feminista en 2008
— Mani feminista en 2018
????????Me gusto más en 2018, TRA-TRA
???????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/xuXg0WtnrD
— Cristina Hernández (@Cristina_H_) 18 de enero de 2019
