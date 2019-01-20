Diario Público
Diario Público

#10yearschallenge: los cambios ¿más? notables

Por

El hashtag viralizado #10yearschallenge ha traído consigo que todo Twitter e Instagram publique sus cambios en la última década. Esta vez, la gente se lo ha tomado en serio. Aun así, un pequeño reducto de resistentes ha querido seguir bromeando con el tema, lo que ha dejado algunos memes fantásticos.

Hay publicaciones que devuelven la esperanza

Lo último en Tremending