Tiempos difíciles para los machirulos. Etiquetas virales como #MeToo, #TimesUp y #Cuéntalo han puesto en jaque al machismo, una vez más. El éxito de la histórica huelga del 8 de marzo evidenció que el feminismo está más vivo que nunca. Pero la historia siempre nos ha enseñado que, detrás de cada ola feminista, hay un intento de frenada por parte del patriarcado.
Ahora, en plena cuarta ola de este movimiento, el machismo más rancio reaparece para negar datos objetivos e inventar una realidad paralela falsa. "Ahora se lleva mucho lo de denunciar la tiranía de la ideología de género", señala el crítico de televisión y antiguo colaborador de Público Roberto Enríquez, más conocido como Bob Pop.
El escritor ha respondido en pocos minutos a todos aquellos que intentan desprestigiar el movimiento feminista. "El machismo sí que es ideología del género. De hecho, es la ideología de género mainstream. Todo lo demás es residual", apunta Bob Pop. "El problema es que siempre decimos que algo es ideología no forma parte de la ideología dominante", dice en el programa de Andreu Buenafuente, Late Motiv.
En este sentido, el crítico apunta que el machismo es esa ideología dominante y lo compara con el ruido constante que emite una central eléctrica. "Solo identificamos como ideología aquello que en un momento suena como ruido diferente".
A continuación, la nueva lección de Bob Pop.
Cuando los machirulos hablan, Bob responde. #LateMotiv pic.twitter.com/hA0pog7qTE
— Late Motiv en Movistar+ (@LateMotivCero) 23 de enero de 2019
