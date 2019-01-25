Diario Público
Un exluchador de la UFC evita la agresión de un hombre a una mujer a la salida de un club

Un hombre decidió agredir a una mujer y al final el puñetazo se lo llevó él. No contaba con que las cámaras de seguridad del local del que salían —una discoteca de Sarajevo que administra el exluchador de la UFC, Denis Stojnic— estaban registrando la escena. Afortunadamente, en ese momento, el propio Stojnic, conocido dentro del mundo de las Artes Marciales Mixtas (MMA) como 'La Amenaza', observó la escena a través de la pantalla y no dudó en salir a la calle y apartar a golpes al agresor.

"Cuando vi en el circuito cerrado de televisión que un hombre enorme golpeaba a una mujer con un puñetazo en la cabeza, inmediatamente salí corriendo a por él", aseguró ante los medios locales.

Primero le agarró para separarlo de la mujer con un golpe en la cara. Después, lo lanzó contra el suelo. "Tomé el control sobre él y con el equipo de seguridad envié a la mujer a un taxi, pero ella no quería denunciar el caso a la policía" narró el luchador.

Stojnic aprovechó este triste acontecimiento para criticar la lacra de la violencia machista en Bosnia y Herzegovina. "Desafortunadamente, en nuestro país la violencia contra las mujeres ocurre con frecuencia, y mi deber como hombre, ciudadano y luego como propietario de un club es que todos en el lugar se sientan seguros y especialmente mujeres porque son hijas, hermanas, madres de alguien", señaló.

Con un récord de 13 victorias y tan solo tres derrotas en la UFC, Stojnic se retiró de los cuatriláteros el 28 de mayo de 2016, cuando venció a Christian M'Pumbum.

